Nintendo releases new My Nintendo smartphone app in Japan

Nintendo has released a new smartphone app in Japan for My Nintendo. The app is available for both Android and iOS.

There’s a number of handy things in it. You can access news, buy games and other products, and check in at events.

The coolest part is that it’ll show your play records for the Switch and even the Wii U and 3DS. It shows how long you’ve played a game, which one you’ve played the longest and when you first started it.

We’ve contacted Nintendo to see if it’s coming outside of Japan, they said “We have nothing to announce on this topic”. So we’ll just wait and see.

If it eventually does we hope it has all the same features – especially as the eShop in Australia doesn’t have a full viewable storefront on the web.