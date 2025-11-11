Nintendo releases firmware version 21.0.0 for both Switch and Switch 2
Some biggish changes.
Nintendo has dropped a new firmware for all models of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2. This update takes the version number up to 21.0.0, a whole number update which usually means some big stuff and the list of changes in the Switch 2 firmware is certainly longer – it doesn’t mean the original Switch misses out. Let’s take a quick look at the highlights.
Added symbols above software icons displayed on the HOME Menu to indicate whether the software is a physical or a digital version.
The colour of the icon also changes depending on what type of game card you put in.
Added the ability to download data for a virtual game card even if the “Use Online License” setting is turned off.
Change ability to change the audio mode for a wirelessly connected Nintendo Switch 2 Pro
You can now pick between a stable mode an one with less latency but it may not work in all wireless environments.
That’s some of the bigger ones, but there’s a whole slew of them for both consoles and we’ve listed the change logs below.
Version 21.0.0 for Nintendo Switch 2
- Added symbols above software icons displayed on the HOME Menu to indicate whether the software is a physical or a digital version.
- When multiple software downloads are in progress, there is now an option to cancel all.
- If a console bundle includes a software download, there will now be an icon to “Receive Software.” It will display if the system is connected to the internet.
- The icon will launch Nintendo eShop and you can proceed to the downloadable software.
- You can still receive the software by navigating to Nintendo eShop from the HOME Menu directly.
- When finding users to send a friend request to, the Search for Users You’ve Played With option under Add Friend now includes people you’ve interacted with in your friends’ GameChat rooms.
- Added the ability to download data for a virtual game card even if the “Use Online License” setting is turned off.
- This option is available in the Options of a virtual game card when accessed via Virtual Game Cards from the HOME Menu.
- The following updates have been made for GameChat:
- The game will not automatically go to sleep while chatting.
- The option to turn off “Chat Audio Panning” has been added.
- Chat can continue if the console goes from TV mode (docked) to Handheld or Table mode where this scenario changes the internet from a wired connection to a wireless connection.
- The following updates have been made in Accessibility in System Settings:
- When Use Text to Speech is turned on, the description of the predictive conversion character on the Japanese keyboard is now read out loud.
- The upper limit of Text-to-Speech Speed was increased from 300% to 400%
- The following updates have been made in Audio in System Settings:
- The ability to change the audio mode for a wirelessly connected Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller was added. “Stable” or “Low Latency” can be selected.
- “Low Latency” will reduce audio latency when compared to “Stable” but may be more subject to interference in some wireless environments.
- The following updates have been made in Display in System Settings:
- “HDR Output” was renamed to “System Screen’s HDR Output.”
- Improved the screen display when using Adjust Screen Size to make it easier to adjust.
- The following updates have been made in Notifications in System Settings:
- The option “Platinum Point Notification” was renamed to “Nintendo Switch Online Notification.”
- The following updates have been made in System in System Settings:
- “Stop Charging Around 90%” was renamed and updated to “Stop Charging Around 80-90%”
- Thai and Polish were added to the list of options under Language.
- Thai and Polish will only be available in software when it supports the respective language.
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.
Version 21.0.0 for Nintendo Switch, OLED, and Lite
- Added symbols above software icons displayed on the HOME Menu to indicate whether the software is a physical or a digital version.
- Added the ability to download data for a virtual game card even if the “Use Online License” setting is turned off.
- This option is available in the Options of a virtual game card when accessed via Virtual Game Cardsfrom the HOME Menu.
- The information regarding Save Data Cloud Backup that appears when launching certain software has been updated.
- The option “Platinum Point Notification Settings” was renamed to “Nintendo Switch Online Notification Settings” in the Notifications menu in System Settings.
- Added the ability to disable the following options when performing a system transfer from a Nintendo Switch system to a Nintendo Switch 2 system using System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2 in System Settings.
- Redownload Software on Nintendo Switch 2
- Transfer Album Data
- Added the ability to adjust the volume from the Quick Settings menu while in VR mode.
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.