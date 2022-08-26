Nintendo reconfirms that the price of the Switch isn’t going up

Earlier this week, in an unprecedented move, Sony increased the price of the PlayStation 5 in several regions around the world, including Australia. It has got everyone a little spooked.

With the pressures of the global economy, eyes have turned to other companies, including Nintendo, to see what their move will be. Nintendo has already addressed this in June, with company president Shuntaro Furukawa addressing this at the Annual General Meeting.

However, that was almost three months ago, so has anything changed? No, according to Nintendo, who via a statement to Eurogamer, used Furakawa’s comments from June again.

As our president Mr Furukawa stated at the 82nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in June: While we cannot comment on pricing strategies, we currently do not have any plans to change the price of our hardware due to inflation or increased procurement costs in each country. We will determine our future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberations.’



While the final price to consumers is always determined by retailers, as Mr Furukawa stated, Nintendo has no plans to increase the trade price of its hardware.

In a round about way, Nintendo has already increased the pricing of the Nintendo Switch by way of the Nintendo Switch OLED model. Despite this Nintendo says the OLED Model offers no greater profit margin over the original anyway.