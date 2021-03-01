Nintendo reconfirms Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary product removals and shutdowns

Nintendo has confirmed again that March 31st will see the end of life of several Mario 35th Anniversary products and services.

There had been some hope after Nintendo back tracked on it’s removal of Jump Rope Challenge from the eShop that Mario would be spared from the chopping block but it’s still happening.

Super Mario 3D All Stars will be removed from sale from eShop at March 31st 2021 at 23:59. You’ll be able to redownload as many time as you like after that if you purchased it. Physical copies are no longer (or soon will be) being produced and once they’re gone – that’s it.

Super Mario Bros. 35 will also be unable to be downloaded again at the same time and even if you could it won’t work – the servers are being switched off.

Nintendo also says that the The Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch won’t be produced after March 2021, however they’ve been missing from stores for months so you’ve already missed out.