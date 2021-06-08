Nintendo pulls Switch firmware version 12.0.3 (Update 2)

Update 2: Nintendo has announced via the Japanese Customer Support Twitter account that version 12.0.3 distribution has resumed. If you’re still getting a download errors Nintendo says to retry the download.

If it still doesn’t work then to restart your Switch, if that fails then to delete your Wi-Fi connection and reconnect and if that fails to even try changing your DNS. A Google Translated page of the instructions is here, there’s no English page from Nintendo for this just yet.

Update: Nintendo has acknowledged the network connectivity issues through its Japanese Customer Support Twitter account.

They’ve also made note that 12.0.3 was also causing SD cards to not be formatted for first use.

Nintendo says it’ll have another report in the future.

Original Story: Early on Tuesday morning Nintendo released a new Nintendo Switch Firmware with the version 12.0.3. The update’s sole patch note was the usual addition of stability – nothing exciting.

Now early Wednesday morning, Nintendo has pulled the update and Nintendo Switch users can’t update to version 12.0.3. So what’s going on? While Nintendo hasn’t provided any information yet, some users are reporting that after updating to 12.0.3 they’ve been unable to update games or even download new games from the eShop.

Nintendo’s never pulled a firmware like this before so we’re not sure what happens next. With the firmware causing issues we’d expect a fix to be coming swiftly for those who already updated.

Are you having issues on version 12.0.3?