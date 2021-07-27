Nintendo promises more free content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons later this year

Nintendo has announced a new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons to launch later this week. In the same Tweet thread also announced more content for later in the year as well.

The content arriving this week includes making the Fireworks show weekly, and other new seasonal items – for the Obon Festival, Chuseok and others. The update arrives on July 29th and you’ll need to update your game to get it.

The content arriving later this year remains a mystery. Nintendo says there is still more free content coming later this year under development. Whether or not that’s just more seasonal items and reusing things in the game to make them weekly – or something new – guess we’ve got 5 months left in the year to find out.