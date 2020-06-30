Nintendo president says Nintendo Directs are ‘incredibly effective’, but times change

There hasn’t been a Nintendo Direct, a proper one, since September last year. For those hoping we might learn about a new one from the latest Nintendo Annual General meeting, no such luck.

While someone took the time to ask about Nintendo’s plans for Direct, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has said that while Nintendo likes them, and finds them an ‘incredibly effective‘ way of getting information across, they aren’t without their downsides. If there wasn’t a global pandemic that stopped every major event, including E3 we would have had one a couple of weeks ago.

To that end, Furukawa has said that ‘times change and so does the most effective way to promote products, so there is a chance that a new, better way to present this information comes about‘. He ends by saying that Nintendo is always evaluating the best possible ways to get this information across. What this really means, we’ll find out when we get the next batch of information from Nintendo. It’s hard to read too much into what Furukawa is really saying.

All we know for now is a Direct could happen anytime, but it also might not.

Source: Nintendo IR, translated by VGC. An official translated document will be released from Nintendo at a later stage, we’ll update this story if the translation has been interpreted differently from the official line.