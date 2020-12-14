Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox team up for shared principles to make online gaming safer
The big three gaming platforms are teaming up to make things safer for everyone who plays games.
Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox have put together a set of principles that all three companies will follow to make online gaming safer for gamers no matter where they play.
The three companies will follow three princples, with multiple points. They are;
- Prevention: Empower players and parents to understand and control gaming experiences.
- Partnership: We commit to partnering with the industry, regulators, law enforcement, and our communities to advance user safety.
- Responsibility: We hold ourselves accountable for making our platforms as safe as possible for all players.
The full text, which covers how they will uphold these principles is worth a read. It’s great to see all three companies come together make sure everyone who plays games, especially kids can do so safely.
Plus how often do you see those three logos together, agreeing on one thing?
