Nintendo opens new Singapore branch to grow presence in Southeast Asia
Nintendo has announced the establishment of a new branch, Nintendo Singapore Pte. Ltd.
As the name suggests, it is based in the Republic of Singapore, with the aim of accelerating Nintendo’s business in Southeast Asia. The branch will be headed by Takahiro Miura, who is currently the CEO of Nintendo of Korea.
Nintendo also stated that it is considering establishing a local entity in the Kingdom of Thailand with the same goal of accelerating its business.
This is good news for locals, especially as some countries in the region still lack a local eShop presence.
