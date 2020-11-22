Nintendo offers Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle again for Black Friday
Nintendo is once again stepping up to the plate with a Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal. Although it’s fairly familiar.
Nintendo will offer a Nintendo Switch + a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online in a bundle this Black Friday. It’ll be going for $469 but as we found last year all the different stores offered different prices below that.
Update: Big W will have the bundle for $429 (see all our Black Friday deals here)
It should look like the below…. (but with a big G rating).
At worst with Mario Kart and the 3 months code, it’s still nearly a $90 saving. Even better if you get a store that goes even cheaper.
