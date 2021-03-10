Nintendo offers a chance to score the Mario 35th Anniversary pins through a My Nintendo Quiz
We thought we had missed out, but Nintendo Australia has come through with the goods. The Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary pins are being offered in Australia and New Zealand with a quiz on My Nintendo. There is an easy one and a hard quiz (it’s not that hard), and completing either gets you into the draw.
There are two pin sets and 220 available of each. You need only enter once as multiple entries won’t get you more chances.
To enter here to this website, make sure you’re logged into your My Nintendo Account and then answer away. You’ll get 50 Platinum coins as well!
