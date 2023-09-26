Nintendo offering a 20% Gold Point bonus for 12-month Switch Online Memberships
Quickly, head down to Coles and grab 20% off eShop Cards before the end of the day, then come back and read this.
Nintendo Australia has announced a new offer for 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions for Australia and New Zealand, with a 20% Gold Point bonus offer.
If you start, extend or renew any 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, you’ll get 20% back in gold points to spend on further purchases.
The dollar amount back will vary depending on your plan. Still, at its worst, you’ll get $6.00AUD back for a 12-month Individual Membership and $12.00AUD for a membership with the Expansion Pack. Family subscribers will get even more as those plans are even more expensive.
Here’s how it breaks down.
12-month Individual Memberships
- Receive AUD$6.00/NZD$6.60 worth of Gold Points for a Nintendo Switch Online membership.
- Receive AUD$12.00/NZD$14.00 worth of Gold Points for a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.
12-month Family Memberships
- Receive AUD$11.00/NZD$12.10 worth of Gold Points for a Nintendo Switch Online membership.
- Receive AUD$22.00/NZD$24.00 worth of Gold Points for a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.
From Nintendo Australia’s website
That makes a 12-month individual membership essentially $23.95AUD for the whole year, down from $29.95AUD. A membership with the expansion pack comes down to $47.95AUD, down from $59.95AUD.
Of course, Gold Points aren’t money in your pocket, but it’ll take the edge off the next purchase. The offer expires on October 8th 2023.