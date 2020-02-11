Nintendo names and shames Pokémon Sword and Shield leaker

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have made an unprecedented move in naming and shaming an outlet for being responsible for leaking a number of Pokemon Sword and Shield details before release.

In the joint statement which was sent to media in Europe, Nintendo specifically called out the website who was given early access to the game and leaked it.

The website, Portuguese outlet FNintendo has also issued their own statement and apology for their rogue reviewer. However, even after severing ties to the reviewer it’ll end their 11-year working relationship with Nintendo.

This is the Nintendo and The Pokemon Company statement in full;

In early November, Nintendo identified a number of photographs taken from game play that revealed multiple new and unannounced Pokémon from Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. These photographs had been posted online and Nintendo, together with The Pokémon Company, quickly identified the person responsible for these leaks, and took immediate action. These Pokémon were leaked by a reviewer for the Portuguese website FNintendo, who had received an early copy of the game for review purposes. Both he and FNintendo failed to handle confidential material, resulting in a clear breach of the confidentiality agreement between Nintendo and the media outlet. As a result, Nintendo will no longer work with FNintendo. Nintendo will always protect its intellectual property and brands. Leaks hurt not just Nintendo, but the thousands of employees who work hard to bring games to market, and the millions of fans around the world who look forward to news and surprises. To surprise and delight players through new experiences is a shared passion for …

When you agree to receive a game early you sign an embargo and know full well the rules surrounding what you can and can’t reveal – and when. By breaking this you’re not only going back on your word to the company but also stuffing it up for everyone else. This statement from Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, to actually call out the media outlet is unprecedented and should show just how annoyed they are.