Nintendo Music adds ability to listen to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons soundtrack in real-time

Now patch in talking to animals.

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 31, 2025

Here’s a fun update. Nintendo has updated its Nintendo Music app, not with a new track, but instead with a fun new feature that syncs the Animal Crossing: New Horizons soundtrack to real time so you can listen to the game’s soothing sounds as if you were playing the game – but in real life.

The update adds a new button to three playlists: “A Sunny Day,” “A Rainy Day,” and “A Snowy Day,” that syncs to your current time and extends playback.

This comes alongside the news that New Horizons would be getting a new content update early next year, as well as a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Nintendo adds new music to Nintendo Music most Tuesday mornings Australian time.

