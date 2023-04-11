Nintendo Live 2023 to take place in the US this year

Nintendo is taking its Nintendo Live in-person events outside of Japan for the first time. This time they’re heading down just down the road from Nintendo of America’s headquarters and having it in Seattle, Washington, in North America.

Like the Japanese events, there will be hands-on gameplay, live stage performances, photo-ops, and gaming tournaments. What games will be demoed, who or what will be performing and exactly when it is yet to be announced.

So far the event is pencilled in for September 2023.

At Nintendo Live 2023 in Seattle, attendees will experience a wide variety of Nintendo game-inspired activities across a large-scale themed area. People of all ages and gaming experience are encouraged to attend, since the experience is designed with both families and fans in mind. Whether you are a lifelong Nintendo enthusiast who knows your Like Likes from your Lakitus, or someone new to the world of Nintendo, everyone is invited to have fun.

During the event, visitors will be able to celebrate the world of Nintendo, taking part in Nintendo Switch gameplay, enjoying live entertainment, cheering on high-energy gaming tournaments and taking unforgettable photos with recognizable characters like Mario and Luigi, among many activities.