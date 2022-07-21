Nintendo Live 2022 is back after a few years off, but still only for Japan

Over the past few years, there have been a number of events that were cancelled from being in-person, due to the pandemic and one of them was an event Nintendo hosted in Japan and no, it isn’t Space World.

Nintendo Live is a two day event where fans can go and try Nintendo games, take part in competitions, enjoy live music and so on. It has been announced that the show will be taking place again this year, in Tokyo Japan at the Big Sight.

Before you rush to book tickets to Japan there are two important things to note, first is that you need to be vaccinated to go there and second is that entry to the event will be done via a lottery event. While that means many people won’t get to go, those who do can look forward to some of these events.

There will be three tournaments held over the two days, the games being played are:

Splatoon 3

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Nintendo Switch Sports

There will be live music from both Splatoon 3 and Animal Crossing New Horizons, check out the Splatoon 2 concert from the 2019 show below.

Finally, there will be stage presentations and other chances to get some Nintendo themed swag. If you are still set on going, the two day event will be taking place on October 8 and 9, which is the same weekend as PAX Australia 2022.