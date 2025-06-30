Nintendo lifts GameCube Controller purchase limit on My Nintendo Store
The Australian My Nintendo Store has raised the purchase limit on GameCube controllers for the Nintendo Switch 2.
Until sometime last week, you were restricted to buying just one controller per Nintendo Switch Online account. Now, you can buy up to four. If you’ve already purchased one, you can still only buy three more.
At the moment, F-Zero GX is the only game that supports four players, although Super Mario Strikers is arriving later this week to help fix that. The controllers are $89.95AUD each.
The next question is: Smash Bros. Melee when?
Comments