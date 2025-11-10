Nintendo launches new page to check Switch 2 Backwards Compatibility

Nintendo has created a new and simple website to find out if your favourite Nintendo Switch games will work on the Nintendo Switch 2.

This information has previously been available on the Australian eShop pages, but you had to find the game in the My Nintendo Store and then click through to it. The new site simplifies this into a single step and works quite well.

Nintendo has been making improvements on its end to ensure more Switch games are backward compatible, while publishers and developers have been doing their part to fix issues where the errors are on their side.

There are still a few big games that don’t work quite right yet, but for the most part, backward compatibility on the Switch 2 has been pretty great so far.