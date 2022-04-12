364
Nintendo lands new space to build new R&D building in Kyoto

by Daniel VuckovicApril 12, 2022

Nintendo has announced that its purchased new land surrounding its current headquarters in Kyoto for a brand new building for R&D.

Nintendo hopes that “Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building No. 2” will reinforce its research and development capability for the company. It’ll take a while to get it built however, it won’t be completed until December 2027.

If you’re wondering exactly where in Kyoto the new building is amongst the other ivory towers, here’s a map.

December 2027? Probably before Breath of the Wild 2 is out then.

