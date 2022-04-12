Nintendo lands new space to build new R&D building in Kyoto
Nintendo has announced that its purchased new land surrounding its current headquarters in Kyoto for a brand new building for R&D.
Nintendo hopes that “Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building No. 2” will reinforce its research and development capability for the company. It’ll take a while to get it built however, it won’t be completed until December 2027.
If you’re wondering exactly where in Kyoto the new building is amongst the other ivory towers, here’s a map.
December 2027? Probably before Breath of the Wild 2 is out then.
Based on the figure on the Japanese press release page, this appears to be the plot of land. It's between the current HQ and the R&D building. https://t.co/XG4MlifpVu pic.twitter.com/EpVDdG6rUM— Cheesemeister 😷💉💉💉 (@Cheesemeister3k) April 12, 2022
