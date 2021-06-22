Nintendo killing off Online Lounge feature in the Switch Online app, just one game used it

Nintendo is discontinuing a feature just one game used, the Online Lounge feature in the Nintendo Switch Online app. Splatoon 2 was the sole game to use this feature and let people just chat amongst friends.

The game will still have voice chat using the app, but just in Private Battles, League Battles, and Salmon Run friend rooms.

We admit, we had to look up what this feature was. It was the part of Splatoon 2 online where you could join the lounge, and then stay connected to the same friends as you play. By all accounts, it never worked quite right.

For removing such a pivotal online feature, we think Game Boy Advance games should be given as recompense.

You’ll be missed?