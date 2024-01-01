Nintendo kicks off 2024 with a Switch eShop New Years Sale

Advertisement

No rest for the wicked, it’s not even Thursday and Nintendo has kicked off a New Years eShop sale already. Fresh from the feasting season, it’s time to put that eShop credit to good use with a range of first party, and third party delights. Some of the games included are on sale for the first time, or are some of the seldom discounted titles.

Because no one at Nintendo Australia or Europe is back in the office yet, there’s no “Nintendo Highlights” this time, but we’ll do our best to pick from the list below for the juiciest discounts. Just think how many more hot-cross buns you can buy this month with the savings.

There’s also 10% off eShop cards at JB Hi-Fi until January 3rd, so you can save even more if you pick up some credit there.

Vooks Team Highlights

First Party Titles

✚ 51 Worldwide Games (Nintendo) – $41.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ ⭐️ Disney Illusion Island (Disney Electronic Content) – $41.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/01) – 33% off

✚ Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/01) – 33% off

✚ Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/01) – 33% off

✚ Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/01) – 33% off

✚ Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/01) – 33% off

✚ Metroid Dread (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/01) – 33% off

✚ Miitopia (Nintendo) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ ⭐️ Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) – $39.20 (Usually $56.00, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/01) – 33% off

✚ The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/01) – 33% off

✚ Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/01) – 33% off

Third Party and Indie

✚ Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection (CAPCOM) – $30.01 (Usually $90.95, ends 17/01) – 67% off

✚ Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (DANGEN Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (SEGA) – $39.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ GOD EATER 3 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.59 (Usually $84.95, ends 14/01) – 84% off

✚ ⭐️ HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED (Milestone) – $10.49 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/01) – 85% off

✚ LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (WB Games) – $29.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ PICROSS S MEGA DRIVE & Master System edition (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ Persona 3 Portable (SEGA) – $19.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/01) – 35% off

✚ Persona 4 Golden (SEGA) – $19.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/01) – 35% off

✚ Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (SEGA) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle (Activision) – $43.25 (Usually $123.95, ends 14/01) – 65% off

✚ Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ The Wonderful 101: Remastered (PlatinumGames) – $26.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/01) – 55% off

✚ Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus Double Pack (SEGA) – $25.48 (Usually $84.95, ends 14/01) – 70% off

⭐️ = All time low, highlights only marked.

Everything Else

✚ void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ “Edna & Harvey” Bundle (Daedalic Entertainment) – $4.90 (Usually $49.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ “The Dark Eye” Bundle (Daedalic Entertainment) – $5.70 (Usually $57.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ 3D Arcade Fishing (TREVA) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ A Memoir Blue (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.19 (Usually $10.95, ends 14/01) – 34% off

✚ AXS (Max Interactive Studio) – $13.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Ace Invaders (Max Interactive Studio) – $8.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Adam’s Venture®: Origins (Soedesco) – $5.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Adventures of Pip (TicToc Games) – $5.10 (Usually $12.75, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Airoheart (Soedesco) – $7.49 (Usually $37.95, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Amnesia: Later x Crowd (Reef Entertainment) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition (Soedesco) – $7.49 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Ancestors Legacy (Destructive Creations) – $9.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition (Anima Game Studio) – $7.20 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 84% off

✚ Anuchard (Freedom Games) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Ape Out (Devolver Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Apsulov: End of Gods (Angry Demon Studio) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Ara Fell Enhanced Edition (DANGEN Entertainment) – $8.10 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Art of Balance (Shin’en Multimedia) – $9.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Ashen (Annapurna Interactive) – $13.49 (Usually $53.99, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Astalon: Tears of the Earth (DANGEN Entertainment) – $12.60 (Usually $25.20, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Astral Ascent (MP2 Games) – $28.76 (Usually $35.95, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ Azur Lane: Crosswave (Reef Entertainment) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ B.ARK (TicToc Games) – $5.06 (Usually $12.65, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Banana Treasures Island (Max Interactive Studio) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials (DANGEN Entertainment) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Battle Worlds: Kronos (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Beasts of Maravilla Island (Whitethorn Digital) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Best Day Ever (REROLLED STUDIO) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Between Time: Escape Room (mc2games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Bibi & Tina – New adventures with horses (TREVA) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei (Reef Entertainment) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Black Hole (Dufgames) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Black Legend (Warcave) – $14.50 (Usually $29.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Blazing Chrome (The Arcade Crew) – $10.20 (Usually $25.50, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Blind Postman (DillyFrame) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Blossom’s Bloom Boutique (Mindscape) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Blue Rider (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Brick Breaker Ball Shooter (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/01) – 70% off

✚ Broforce (Devolver Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse (Revolution) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ Brunswick Pro Billiards (FarSight Studios) – $10.20 (Usually $25.50, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Bunny Mahjo (DillyFrame) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/01) – 67% off

✚ Bunny Memory (DillyFrame) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/01) – 67% off

✚ Bunny Park (Soedesco) – $6.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/01) – 77% off

✚ Bunny Reversi (DillyFrame) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 30/01) – 50% off

✚ COGEN: Sword of Rewind (Gemdrops) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Calico (Whitethorn Digital) – $8.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 45% off

✚ Calturin (Samustai) – $2.69 (Usually $8.99, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Capcom Fighting Bundle (CAPCOM) – $42.74 (Usually $85.49, ends 30/01) – 50% off

✚ Capcom Fighting Collection (CAPCOM) – $28.49 (Usually $56.99, ends 30/01) – 50% off

✚ Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions (SHUEISHA GAMES) – $22.05 (Usually $31.50, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Card Shark (Devolver Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Cars 3: Driven to Win (WB Games) – $7.19 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/01) – 92% off

✚ Castle Crashers Remastered (The Behemoth) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Cel Damage HD (Finish Line Games) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Chameleon (UFO Interactive) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Chants of Sennaar (Focus Entertainment) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ Chicken Assassin: Reloaded (Akupara Games) – $3.53 (Usually $11.79, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Chompy Chomp Chomp Party (Utopian Sandwich) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator (PQube) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch™ Edition (ParadoxInteractive) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Clouzy! (Freedom Games) – $7.09 (Usually $21.50, ends 14/01) – 67% off

✚ Color Your World (Mindscape) – $1.65 (Usually $22.99, ends 14/01) – 93% off

✚ Conan Chop Chop (Funcom Oslo) – $11.19 (Usually $27.99, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Connect Bricks (Alcyone Studio) – $7.49 (Usually $14.98, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Connect Color Dots: Fun Water Flow Pipe Line Art Puzzle Game (Alcyone Studio) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Cooking Simulator – Pizza (Big Cheese Studio) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 35% off

✚ Coromon (Freedom Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time (Activision) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy (Activision) – $27.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Activision) – $24.45 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/01) – 65% off

✚ Crossroad Simulator (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/01) – 70% off

✚ Cubic Parking (DillyFrame) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/01) – 67% off

✚ Cupid Parasite (Reef Entertainment) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Cyber Complex (PolarityFlow,) – $13.65 (Usually $21.00, ends 14/01) – 35% off

✚ DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $11.20(Usually $22.45, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Dark Deity (Freedom Games) – $8.25 (Usually $33.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Dark Devotion (The Arcade Crew) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Dark Nights with Poe and Munro (D’Avekki Studios) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Darkestville Castle (ESDigital Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Darksiders Genesis (THQ Nordic) – $16.48 (Usually $54.95, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Day of the Dead: Solitaire Collection (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ Deck of Ashes: Complete Edition (ESDigital Games) – $16.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/01) – 55% off

✚ Deep Diving Adventures (Jujubee) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ Deep Space Shooter (Valkyrie Initiative) – $3.57 (Usually $5.95, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Defunct (Soedesco) – $1.69 (Usually $14.95, ends 14/01) – 89% off

✚ Derby Racing: Xtreme Driver (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/01) – 70% off

✚ Desert Child (Akupara Games) – $5.32 (Usually $17.75, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Digimon Survive (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/01) – 67% off

✚ Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (NIS America) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Disc Room (Devolver Digital) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 67% off

✚ Dog Duty (Soedesco) – $1.69 (Usually $14.95, ends 14/01) – 89% off

✚ Dollhouse (Soedesco) – $3.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 14/01) – 91% off

✚ Donut County (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 14/01) – 71% off

✚ Downwell (Devolver Digital) – $3.01 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/01) – 33% off

✚ Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM) – $6.79 (Usually $39.95, ends 30/01) – 83% off

✚ Dreamscaper (Freedom Games) – $10.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Dusk Diver (PQube) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Dusk Diver 2 (Reef Entertainment) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ EGGLIA Rebirth (Brownies) – $19.59 (Usually $27.99, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Elite Soldier Shooter (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/01) – 70% off

✚ Empire of Sin (ParadoxInteractive) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Endless Puzzle Fun Collection (Mindscape) – $5.74 (Usually $22.99, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Enter the Gungeon (Devolver Digital) – $5.25 (Usually $17.50, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Etherborn (Akupara Games) – $7.48 (Usually $24.95, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (SEGA) – $71.97 (Usually $119.95, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Evertried (DANGEN Entertainment) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ FAST RMX (Shin’en Multimedia) – $19.59 (Usually $27.99, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord (Reef Entertainment) – $45.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Nintendo) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Flipon (TyGAMES) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Florence (Annapurna Interactive) – $2.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 14/01) – 65% off

✚ Forklift Simulator (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/01) – 70% off

✚ Full Metal Furies (Cellar Door Games) – $4.59 (Usually $22.99, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ GALAK-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $4.20 (Usually $21.00, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ GRANDIA HD Collection (GungHo America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ GRID™ Autosport (Codemasters) – $39.99 (Usually $54.99, ends 14/01) – 27% off

✚ GRIS (Devolver Digital) – $5.98 (Usually $23.95, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ GUILTY GEAR (PQube) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R (PQube) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Gal*Gun 2 (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Gal*Gun Double Peace (PQube) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Gal*Gun Returns (PQube) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Gem Smashers (TREVA) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Gems of Magic: Double Pack (Mindscape) – $6.74 (Usually $26.99, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Gems of Magic: Father’s Day (Denda Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ Gems of Magic: Lost Family (Mindscape) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Godstrike (Freedom Games) – $7.09 (Usually $21.50, ends 14/01) – 67% off

✚ Gone Home (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 14/01) – 71% off

✚ Gorogoa (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 14/01) – 71% off

✚ Gravity Heroes (PQube) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Guacamelee! 2 (DrinkBox Studios) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Gun Gun Pixies (PQube) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Happy Birthdays (NIS America) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Heave Ho (Devolver Digital) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Hell Warders (PQube) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Hello Goodboy (Freedom Games) – $17.56 (Usually $21.95, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ Hentai vs. Evil (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Hexa Maze (TREVA) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Hindsight (Annapurna Interactive) – $9.95 (Usually $19.95, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Hindsight 20/20 – Wrath of the Raakshasa (Triple-I Games) – $4.72 (Usually $18.90, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Homo Machina (ARTE Experience) – $8.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 45% off

✚ Hotline Miami Collection (Devolver Digital) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ How To Say Goodbye (ARTE Experience) – $12.67 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/01) – 35% off

✚ Hyper-5 (eastasiasoft) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 35% off

✚ I Am Dead (Annapurna Interactive) – $9.95 (Usually $24.99, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ INMOST (Chucklefish) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ ITTA (Armor Games Studios) – $4.39 (Usually $21.95, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ If Found… (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.95 (Usually $15.99, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Illuminaria (Selva Interactive) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 25% off

✚ Immortus Temporus (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Induction (Bryan Gale) – $3.23 (Usually $12.95, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Infernax (The Arcade Crew) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Itadaki Smash (Selecta Play) – $12.20 (Usually $15.25, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ JUMANJI: The Video Game (Outright Games) – $15.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 65% off

✚ Jetboard Joust (Freedom Games) – $2.90 (Usually $14.50, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $4.37 (Usually $17.50, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Just Shapes & Beats (Berzerk Studio) – $17.64 (Usually $25.20, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ KEMONO FRIENDS PICROSS (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ KILL la KILL – IF (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ KUNAI (The Arcade Crew) – $10.20 (Usually $25.50, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ KURSK (Jujubee) – $2.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 83% off

✚ Katana Kata (Samustai) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Katana ZERO (Devolver Digital) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Kaze and the Wild Masks (Soedesco) – $7.49 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Annapurna Interactive) – $16.95 (Usually $33.99, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Kholat (IMGN.PRO) – $4.57 (Usually $19.90, ends 14/01) – 77% off

✚ Kingdom of Aurelia – Mystery of the Poisoned Dagger (Joindots) – $18.39 (Usually $22.99, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa (PQube) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ LEGO® MARVEL Super Heroes 2 (WB Games) – $8.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ LEGO® Worlds (WB Games) – $7.49 (Usually $49.95, ends 14/01) – 85% off

✚ LUMINES REMASTERED (Enhance) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Fumoto Campsite (Gemdrops) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Lake Motosu (Gemdrops) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Lair Land Story (PQube) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Langrisser I & II (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Lapis x Labyrinth (NIS America) – $14.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 67% off

✚ Laser Brain Puzzle: Classic Logic Arcade (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Last Stop (Annapurna Interactive) – $12.95 (Usually $32.95, ends 14/01) – 61% off

✚ Legend of Kay Anniversary (THQ Nordic) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Lemon Cake (Soedesco) – $19.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 14/01) – 56% off

✚ Lethal League Blaze (Team Reptile) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures (Mindscape) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Little Nightmares I & II Bundle (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $20.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Little Squire’s Quests (Max Interactive Studio) – $10.43 (Usually $14.90, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Little Witch Nobeta (Reef Entertainment) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Loop Hero (Devolver Digital) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 65% off

✚ Lost Ruins (DANGEN Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Love Esquire (Mama Morin) – $20.39 (Usually $33.99, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Luna & Monsters Tower Defense -The deprived magical kingdom- (Luna’s Tail Creative) – $3.84 (Usually $19.20, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ MONARK (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Mahjong Connect Onet Puzzle (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/01) – 70% off

✚ Mail Time (Freedom Games) – $24.80 (Usually $31.00, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ Masquerada: Songs and Shadows (Ysbryd Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Max Reloaded II (Max Interactive Studio) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ McPixel 3 (Devolver Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Megabyte Punch (Team Reptile) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Metroidvania Bundle (PolarityFlow,) – $37.44 (Usually $48.00, ends 14/01) – 22% off

✚ Minit (Devolver Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Minoria (DANGEN Entertainment) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (DANGEN Entertainment) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Monkey King: Master of the Clouds (UFO Interactive) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Monster Crown (Soedesco) – $7.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 14/01) – 82% off

✚ Monster Dynamite (TREVA) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame (Milestone) – $2.49 (Usually $24.95, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ Monster Jam Steel Titans (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Monstrum (Soedesco) – $7.49 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Muddledash (PQube) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Mundaun (Annapurna Interactive) – $14.95 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition (Funcom Oslo) – $27.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Mutazione (Akupara Games) – $19.17 (Usually $29.50, ends 14/01) – 35% off

✚ My Friend Pedro (Devolver Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ My Life: Riding Stables 3 (TREVA) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ My Little Universe (Saygames) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ My Riding Stables – Life with Horses (TREVA) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Mysterious Adventure of Michael (HUNTERS) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/01) – 10% off

✚ NAMCO MUSEUM™ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.45 (Usually $39.00, ends 14/01) – 81% off

✚ NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.45 (Usually $30.95, ends 14/01) – 76% off

✚ NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst HD (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.45(Usually $30.95, ends 14/01) – 76% off

✚ NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $27.95 (Usually $79.90, ends 14/01) – 65% off

✚ NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.45 (Usually $30.95, ends 14/01) – 76% off

✚ Namariel Legends – Iron Lord (Joindots) – $18.39 (Usually $22.99, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ Neko Secret Room (eastasiasoft) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Neon White (Annapurna Interactive) – $20.95 (Usually $34.95, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Never Give Up (Armor Games Studios) – $4.02 (Usually $20.10, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ New Super Lucky’s Tale (Playful) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Nippon Marathon (PQube) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Numolition (Denda Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ Onsen Master (Whitethorn Digital) – $12.10 (Usually $17.29, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Orbals (FarSight Studios) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Our World Is Ended. (PQube) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ PBA Pro Bowling (FarSight Studios) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ PBA Pro Bowling 2023 (FarSight Studios) – $30.15 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 33% off

✚ PICROSS LORD OF THE NAZARICK (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ PICROSS S (JUPITER) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ PICROSS S2 (JUPITER) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ PICROSS S3 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ PICROSS S4 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ PICROSS S5 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ PICROSS S6 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ PUSS! (Samustai) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Pajama Sam 2: Thunder And Lightning Aren’t So Frightening (UFO Interactive) – $13.80 (Usually $23.00, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It’s Dark Outside (UFO Interactive) – $13.80 (Usually $23.00, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room (mc2games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Panda Hero (TREVA) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Parking Simulator (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/01) – 70% off

✚ Party Arcade (FarSight Studios) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Pathway (Chucklefish) – $8.39 (Usually $20.99, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Penny-Punching Princess (NIS America) – $5.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ Persona Collection (SEGA) – $84.47 (Usually $129.96, ends 14/01) – 35% off

✚ Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 17/01) – 67% off

✚ Piffle (Hipster Whale) – $12.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Pikuniku (Devolver Digital) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Pinball Big Splash (Max Interactive Studio) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Pipes Puzzle Casual Arcade (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/01) – 70% off

✚ PlataGO! Super Platform Game Maker (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Poison Control (NIS America) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters (NIS America) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman (NIS America) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure (NIS America) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Prinny® 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Prinny®: Can I Really Be the Hero? (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition (ParadoxInteractive) – $10.42 (Usually $41.70, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Pushy and Pully in Blockland (Resistance Studio) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo (UFO Interactive) – $13.80 (Usually $23.00, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Quantum Replica (PQube) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Qube Qross (Poly Poly Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 21/01) – 50% off

✚ Queen’s Garden – Sakura Season (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ RAZED (PQube) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Race Arcade (ParadoxInteractive) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Raging Loop (PQube) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Raiden V: Director’s Cut (UFO Interactive) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Rain World (Akupara Games) – $16.42 (Usually $36.50, ends 14/01) – 55% off

✚ Rain on Your Parade (Unbound Creations) – $12.90 (Usually $21.50, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Rakuen (Morizora Studios) – $22.40 (Usually $28.00, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ Real Farm – Premium Edition (Soedesco) – $7.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/01) – 73% off

✚ Red Dead Redemption (ROCKSTAR GAMES) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Regular Factory: Escape Room (mc2games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Reigns: Kings & Queens (Devolver Digital) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Relic Hunters Zero: Remix (Akupara Games) – $8.52 (Usually $18.95, ends 14/01) – 55% off

✚ Rest in Pieces (Itatake) – $2.97 (Usually $5.95, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Return to Monkey Island (Devolver Digital) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Rip Them Off (Lozange Lab) – $2.75 (Usually $11.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Rise of the Third Power (DANGEN Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Robby’s Adventure (DillyFrame) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Rogue Legacy (Cellar Door Games) – $3.39 (Usually $16.99, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Root Letter: Last Answer (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Rotund Rebound (Dahku) – $19.60 (Usually $28.00, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Rotund Takeoff (Dahku) – $8.05 (Usually $11.50, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Ruin Raiders (Freedom Games) – $6.24 (Usually $24.99, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ S.H.M.U.P Bundle (PolarityFlow,) – $22.97 (Usually $35.90, ends 14/01) – 36% off

✚ SD Gundam Battle Alliance (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $23.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD (LEVEL-5) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $20.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ SYMMETRY (IMGN.PRO) – $3.45 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 77% off

✚ Saint Kotar (Soedesco) – $8.95 (Usually $37.95, ends 14/01) – 76% off

✚ Santa’s Holiday (Green Sauce Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ Saviors of Sapphire Wings Stranger of Sword City Revisited (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Sayonara Wild Hearts (Annapurna Interactive) – $10.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 14/01) – 42% off

✚ Scribblenauts: Showdown (WB Games) – $5.49 (Usually $54.95, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ Sea Salt (YCJY Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Secrets of Magic 4: Potion Master (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ Secrets of Magic 5: Back to School (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story (eastasiasoft) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/01) – 65% off

✚ Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut (ParadoxInteractive) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (ParadoxInteractive) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Shadows of Kurgansk (GaijinDistribution) – $8.10 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ She Remembered Caterpillars (Ysbryd Games) – $3.39 (Usually $16.95, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Shinobi Blade (Max Interactive Studio) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Shiro (Valkyrie Initiative) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Skullgirls 2nd Encore (Autumn Games) – $3.79 (Usually $37.95, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Sky Mercenaries Redux (PolarityFlow,) – $12.35 (Usually $19.00, ends 14/01) – 35% off

✚ Smelter (DANGEN Entertainment) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ SmileBASIC 4 (SmileBoom) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ SnowRunner (Focus Entertainment) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Sokoban Block Puzzle (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/01) – 70% off

✚ Solar Ash (Annapurna Interactive) – $33.95 (Usually $57.95, ends 14/01) – 41% off

✚ Sonic Origins (SEGA) – $31.81 (Usually $48.95, ends 14/01) – 35% off

✚ Speed Limit (Gamechuck) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Spice and Wolf VR (Gemdrops) – $13.60 (Usually $34.00, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Spice and Wolf VR2 (Gemdrops) – $13.60 (Usually $34.00, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Spinch (Akupara Games) – $10.97 (Usually $21.95, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds (Focus Entertainment) – $11.38 (Usually $37.95, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $10.73 (Usually $42.95, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” (UFO Interactive) – $13.80 (Usually $23.00, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy (Activision) – $27.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Steel Rain (PolarityFlow,) – $13.58 (Usually $20.90, ends 14/01) – 35% off

✚ Steredenn: Binary Stars (TyGAMES) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Sticky Monsters (Alcyone Studio) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Storyteller (Annapurna Interactive) – $15.29 (Usually $21.95, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Street Fighter™ 30th Anniversary Collection (CAPCOM) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 30/01) – 67% off

✚ Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Subnautica (Unknown Worlds Entertainment) – $14.83 (Usually $44.95, ends 14/01) – 67% off

✚ Subnautica: Below Zero (Unknown Worlds Entertainment) – $14.83 (Usually $44.95, ends 14/01) – 67% off

✚ Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Super Arcade Football (OutOfTheBit) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ Super Arcade Racing (OutOfTheBit) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ Super Club Tennis (Max Interactive Studio) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Super Dungeon Maker (Rokaplay) – $13.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/01) – 55% off

✚ Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (SEGA) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Super Neptunia™ RPG (Reef Entertainment) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Super Sami Roll (X PLUS) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Super Sportmatchen (DANGEN Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ Super Squidlit (Squidlit Ink) – $2.46 (Usually $12.30, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Supermarket Shriek (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Surviving the Aftermath (ParadoxInteractive) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Swim Out (Lozange Lab) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ TY the Tasmanian Tiger™ 2: Bush Rescue™ HD (Krome Studios) – $13.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 14/01) – 65% off

✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.45 (Usually $44.95, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.45 (Usually $44.95, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $27.95 (Usually $70.95, ends 14/01) – 61% off

✚ Tails Of Iron (United Label) – $9.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Tangle Tower (SFB Games) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 14/01) – 80% off

✚ Teacup (Whitethorn Digital) – $7.37 (Usually $12.29, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Tears of Avia (PQube) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 65% off

✚ Telling Lies (Annapurna Interactive) – $6.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 14/01) – 74% off

✚ Terracotta (Freedom Games) – $10.98 (Usually $27.45, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Tested on Humans: Escape Room (mc2games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Tetragon (ESDigital Games) – $8.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 45% off

✚ The Big Con – GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION (Mighty Yell) – $12.56 (Usually $18.75, ends 14/01) – 33% off

✚ The Darkside Detective (Akupara Games) – $6.58 (Usually $21.95, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark (Akupara Games) – $14.26 (Usually $21.95, ends 14/01) – 35% off

✚ The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (CAPCOM) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 17/01) – 60% off

✚ The LEGO® NINJAGO® Movie Videogame (WB Games) – $7.19 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/01) – 92% off

✚ The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ The Longest Five Minutes (NIS America) – $5.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ The Lost Labyrinth (Green Sauce Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ The Messenger (Devolver Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ The Park (Funcom Oslo) – $6.20 (Usually $15.50, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ The Plane Effect (PQube) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ The Princess Guide (NIS America) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off

✚ The Red Strings Club (Devolver Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ The Silver Case 2425 (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ The Sin (Valkyrie Initiative) – $5.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse (Devolver Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition (Devolver Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 85% off

✚ The Touryst (Shin’en Multimedia) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature (ARTE Experience) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 85% off

✚ The Witch’s House MV (DANGEN Entertainment) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Titan Chaser (Samustai) – $2.09 (Usually $6.99, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Titan Quest (THQ Nordic) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Tokyo School Life (PQube) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Tribal Pass (Samustai) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Tricky Towers (WeirdBeard) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Trigger Witch (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Truck Driver (Soedesco) – $26.95 (Usually $44.95, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Twelve Minutes (Annapurna Interactive) – $12.95 (Usually $32.95, ends 14/01) – 61% off

✚ Type:Rider (ARTE Experience) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/01) – 85% off

✚ ULTRA STREET FIGHTER II: The Final Challengers (CAPCOM Europe) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/01) – 50% off

✚ UNREAL LIFE (Selecta Play) – $12.20 (Usually $15.25, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ Ultimate General: Gettysburg (Samustai) – $20.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 11% off

✚ Ultra Age (DANGEN Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Unblock Brick (Alcyone Studio) – $7.49 (Usually $14.98, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Unruly Heroes (Magic Design Studios) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Unusual Findings (ESDigital Games) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 45% off

✚ Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story (PQube) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Vandals (ARTE Experience) – $2.36 (Usually $15.75, ends 14/01) – 85% off

✚ Vectronom (ARTE Experience) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (The Arcade Crew) – $17.46 (Usually $24.95, ends 14/01) – 30% off

✚ Warborn (PQube) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Wargroove (Chucklefish) – $11.58 (Usually $28.95, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Warp Drive (Supergonk) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ We should talk. (Whitethorn Digital) – $4.64 (Usually $9.29, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ What Remains of Edith Finch (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Whispering Willows (Akupara Games) – $4.35 (Usually $14.50, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Wildfrost (Chucklefish) – $25.07 (Usually $29.50, ends 14/01) – 15% off

✚ Windjammers (DotEmu) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 60% off

✚ Windstorm Double Pack (Mindscape) – $43.32 (Usually $64.99, ends 14/01) – 33% off

✚ Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship (Mindscape) – $23.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 14/01) – 40% off

✚ Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (DotEmu) – $7.80 (Usually $26.00, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Working Zombies (JUPITER) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 20% off

✚ World Of Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $3.73 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/01) – 83% off

✚ World’s End Club (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (Ysbryd Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Yomawari: The Long Night Collection (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off

✚ Ys Origin (DotEmu) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ Yum Yum Line (Mindscape) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ ZIC: Zombies in City (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/01) – 70% off

✚ Zengeon (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 75% off

✚ Zumania – Magic Casual Puzzle (Megame) – $3.89 (Usually $12.99, ends 21/01) – 70% off

✚ de Blob (THQ Nordic) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 70% off

✚ de Blob 2 (THQ Nordic) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 70% off