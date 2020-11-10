Nintendo issues apology for small bug in the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. out this week

The very limited edition Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. is out this week, and before its release, Nintendo has issued an apology for a small bug in the software. It won’t affect us really in Australia unless you need to read European subtitles.

By telling us about this bug they’ve also spoiled one of the surprises in the system – so if you want to go in blind, don’t read on.

We would like to inform you about an error with one of the digital clock’s 35 little touches in the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. system. Unfortunately, the ‘Mario Drawing’ song (vocalised in English only) that can be accessed by holding the A button, displays an incorrect language’s set of lyrics if German, French, Italian or Spanish is selected from the title screen. English, Dutch and Japanese languages remain unaffected.



However, it is possible to change the language of the lyrics shown at any time while the song plays. Please see the table below for further details. The system launch is not affected. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. will launch on November 13th as planned. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.