Nintendo is offering extra gold coins on select eShop purchases, including Nintendo Switch Online memberships

Nintendo has announced that for a limited time, anyone who buys any of the selected games, DLC or membership to Nintendo Switch Online, will get double Gold coins. Nintendo calls it a 10% bonus, but you’d need to know you only 5% before that and its a bit confusing.

There’s no Tweet from Nintendo Australia yet, but the values are live on the eShop and there’s a news item in the News section of the Nintendo Switch. The games this offer applies to are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Party Superstars and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Instead of 400 coins ($4) you will now get 800 coins ($8). Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is more expensive so you get 900 coins ($9). But the surprising part is that a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online subscription is also included, that means the $29.95 you’d normally pay for a year of online comes down to $26.95 or $2.20 a month.

Can these games be found cheaper physically, sure. Have they been on the eShop on sale cheaper as well? Absolutely. But the Nintendo Switch Online subscription hasn’t so it might be time to look into that.