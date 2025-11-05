Nintendo is making more movies, wants to release them more consistently

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and the untitled The Legend of Zelda movie aren’t the only films Nintendo has planned, according to the company.

In a presentation to investors yesterday, Nintendo said it’s working on more movies — but more importantly, it wants to release them more consistently. How is it doing that? Aside from working with Universal on the Mario movies and Sony on the Zelda movie, Nintendo is using its own Nintendo Pictures production company (which we recently saw the Close to You shorts come from), as well as the Nintendo Stars subsidiary, which handles licensing for Nintendo’s IP.

They showed a graphic featuring the first Super Mario movie, the upcoming sequel, the Zelda movie, and two empty slots. That’s not to say they’re only working on two more — it could be more — but it does show they want to maintain a more regular release cadence.

Poor old Detective Pikachu, getting erased then?