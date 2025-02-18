Nintendo is killing the My Nintendo Gold Points program

Advertisement

intendo has announced that it is ending the My Nintendo Gold Points program. Gold Points have been awarded for both digital and physical games, granting credit toward future purchases on the Nintendo eShop. They have also been awarded through promotions and other means since their inception.

The program will begin winding down on March 25th (or March 24th, depending on your region). After this date, Gold Points will no longer be earned from digital purchases or redeemable for physical games. Gold Points won’t disappear overnight, so there’s no need to rush to use them, but as usual, they will expire after 12 months.

There are also some exceptions to the above. If you have a preordered game that releases after March 25th, you will still receive your Gold Points. Additionally, physical games with a release date before March 25th will still be eligible for point redemption.

The Gold Points program has been a great way to save on digital games in the Nintendo eShop. Once you bought one game, every game after became a little cheaper. Combining that with the voucher program often made new releases cheaper than buying them in stores.

The Gold Coin program was introduced all the way back in 2018.

Key times for Australians;

Gold Points will no longer be earned for digital purchases on the Nintendo eShop after Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. AEDT

Gold Points will no longer be earned on physical games that release after 3/24/2025. For physical games that released on or before 3/24/2025, Gold Points may still be earned by registering eligible titles within one year from the original release date of the game.

All earned Gold Points will continue to be valid and redeemable for 12 months after they are issued