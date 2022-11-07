614
Nintendo Indie World Showcase coming early Thursday morning

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 7, 2022

Nintendo has announced, what will ultimately be the final Indie World Showcase for the year for later this week. Early Thursday morning is when you’ll need to be up, and be glad it’s not winter because it’s an early start (or late if you’re in the west).

Nintendo says there will be 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Switch. Just what can we expect? Place your bets now.

  • Perth, Australia Thu, 10 Nov 2022 at 1:00 am AWST
  • Adelaide, Australia Thu, 10 Nov 2022 at 3:30 am ACDT
  • Darwin, Australia Thu, 10 Nov 2022 at 2:30 am ACST
  • Brisbane, Australia Thu, 10 Nov 2022 at 3:00 am AEST
  • Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Hobart – Thu, 10 Nov 2022 at 4:00 am AEDT
  • Auckland, New Zealand Thu, 10 Nov 2022 at 6:00 am NZDT
