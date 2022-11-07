Nintendo Indie World Showcase coming early Thursday morning
Nintendo has announced, what will ultimately be the final Indie World Showcase for the year for later this week. Early Thursday morning is when you’ll need to be up, and be glad it’s not winter because it’s an early start (or late if you’re in the west).
Nintendo says there will be 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Switch. Just what can we expect? Place your bets now.
- Perth, Australia Thu, 10 Nov 2022 at 1:00 am AWST
- Adelaide, Australia Thu, 10 Nov 2022 at 3:30 am ACDT
- Darwin, Australia Thu, 10 Nov 2022 at 2:30 am ACST
- Brisbane, Australia Thu, 10 Nov 2022 at 3:00 am AEST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Hobart – Thu, 10 Nov 2022 at 4:00 am AEDT
- Auckland, New Zealand Thu, 10 Nov 2022 at 6:00 am NZDT
Tune in on 09/11 at 17:00 UK time for a new Indie World Showcase featuring roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch!— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) November 7, 2022
Watch it live here: https://t.co/vMiYXCUnnA pic.twitter.com/OuE9ofBbgX
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
100%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments