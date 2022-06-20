Nintendo hosting Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct presentation this week
Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct this week, but just for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The presentation will take place Australian time on June 22nd/23rd, and will run for 20 minutes.
The tweet announcing it doesn’t give away much, just that we’ll see more from the game. Here’s the times you’ll need.
- Perth – Wed, 22 Jun 2022 at 10:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide – Wed, 22 Jun 2022 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane – Thursday, 23 Jun 2022 at 12:00 midn AESTAuckland, New Zealand Thu, 23 Jun 2022 at 2:00 am NZST
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 recently moved up three months and will be released in July 29th 2022.
Tune in on 22/06 at 16:00 CEST for a livestreamed #XenobladeChronicles3 Direct presentation featuring roughly 20 minutes of information about the upcoming RPG adventure for #NintendoSwitch.— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 20, 2022
🎥 https://t.co/b7LIhkh9Vg pic.twitter.com/LR8VOmnuOa
