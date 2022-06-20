45
Nintendo hosting Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct presentation this week

by Daniel VuckovicJune 20, 2022

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct this week, but just for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The presentation will take place Australian time on June 22nd/23rd, and will run for 20 minutes.

The tweet announcing it doesn’t give away much, just that we’ll see more from the game. Here’s the times you’ll need.

  • Perth – Wed, 22 Jun 2022 at 10:00 pm AWST
  • Adelaide – Wed, 22 Jun 2022 at 11:30 pm ACST
  • Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane –  Thursday, 23 Jun 2022 at 12:00 midn AESTAuckland, New Zealand Thu, 23 Jun 2022 at 2:00 am NZST

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 recently moved up three months and will be released in July 29th 2022.

