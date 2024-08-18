414
0

Nintendo hosting The Nintendo Museum Direct, touring new Museum tomorrow

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 19, 2024
Tomorrow morning Nintendo will be hosting a very different kind of Nintendo Direct. This one will be a tour of the new Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan that’s opening later this year.

The Direct will go for just over 10 minutes and we should get a good look inside and a preview of what’s to come from the building.

You can watch it on YouTube below at the following times-

  • AEST – Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane: 8:00 AM (August 20th)
  • ACST – Adelaide, Darwin: 7:30 AM (August 20th)
  • AWST – Perth: 6:00 AM (August 20th)

