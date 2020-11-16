Nintendo hosting Super Mario Maker 2 Ninji Speedrun with 35th Anniversary Coin Prizes
Nintendo Australia is offering the top 10 players in an upcoming Ninja Speedrun the chance to take home a Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary commemerative coin.
From 1 pm AEDT on November 18th to the 24th of November you’ll want to race through the “35th Anniversary Auto-Mario” Ninji Speedrun course in Super Mario Maker 2.
The top 10 fastest players will take home the coin. Nintendo doesn’t show a picture of the coin but it’s safe to assume its the one pictured above that other regions received.
You can find out more, including all the rules for the competition on Nintendo’s website.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
25%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
25%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response