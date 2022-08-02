Nintendo hosting “Showdown Sale” on the Switch eShop later this week
It’s time for another massive eShop sale, but we’re again preface this article by saying that we might not get that sale here in Australia, or it might be different from the preview offered by Nintendo UK.
That being said, the Showdown Sale will focus on multiplayer games – but generally the sales are just a thousand or so games loosely linked. There’s no word yet what games are on sale, but the US had a similar sale a couple of weeks ago and there were some big names. Nintendo promises up to 80% off.
We’ll have the sale listing up late Thursday night, hold all purchases until then!
Save up to 80% with the Multiplayer Showdown sale, starting 04/08 on #NintendoSwitch #eShop! pic.twitter.com/7FJlUwbnwU— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 2, 2022
What's your reaction?
Awesome
60%
Oh wow!
10%
Great
10%
Fresh
10%
Hmm
10%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments