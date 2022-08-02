Nintendo hosting “Showdown Sale” on the Switch eShop later this week

It’s time for another massive eShop sale, but we’re again preface this article by saying that we might not get that sale here in Australia, or it might be different from the preview offered by Nintendo UK.

That being said, the Showdown Sale will focus on multiplayer games – but generally the sales are just a thousand or so games loosely linked. There’s no word yet what games are on sale, but the US had a similar sale a couple of weeks ago and there were some big names. Nintendo promises up to 80% off.

We’ll have the sale listing up late Thursday night, hold all purchases until then!