Nintendo hosting ‘Blockbuster’ sale on the eShop this week
It’s been some time, but Nintendo is back with another themed sale kicking off later this week. Now last time Nintendo Europe announced one of these sales we didn’t actually get it… but thankfully Nintendo Australia has confirmed the sale for here too.
Save up to 75% on some of the biggest #NintendoSwitch titles when our Blockbuster Sale starts this Thursday at 11:00pm AEST! pic.twitter.com/DeEZhJ5ot9— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) September 22, 2021
The Blockbuster sale features a range of games from Nintendo and other third parties. There’s discount from 25% all the way up to 80% and everything in between.
Here’s what has been confirmed for Europe so far, titles and discounts may change in our sale. Nintendo Europe says there are 300 games on sale, but they featured these.
Nintendo titles
- Super Mario Odyssey – 33%
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 33%
- Splatoon 2 – 33%
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – 33%
- 51 Worldwide Games – 30%
Third Parties
- BioShock: The Collection – 60% off
- Borderlands Legendary Collection – 60% off
- DOOM Slayers Collection – 40% off
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – 75% off
- Metro: Last Light Redux – 65% off
- Mortal Kombat 11 – 60% off
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – 80% off
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 35% off
- Overcooked Special Edition – 75% off
- Persona 5 Strikers – 35% off
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – 50% off
- Rune Factory 4 Special – 30% off
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – 33% off
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – 25% off
- Sonic Mania – 50% off
- STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town – 40% off
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 40% off
The sale kicks off early Friday morning.