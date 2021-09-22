0

Nintendo hosting ‘Blockbuster’ sale on the eShop this week

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 22, 2021

It’s been some time, but Nintendo is back with another themed sale kicking off later this week. Now last time Nintendo Europe announced one of these sales we didn’t actually get it… but thankfully Nintendo Australia has confirmed the sale for here too.

The Blockbuster sale features a range of games from Nintendo and other third parties. There’s discount from 25% all the way up to 80% and everything in between.

Here’s what has been confirmed for Europe so far, titles and discounts may change in our sale. Nintendo Europe says there are 300 games on sale, but they featured these.

Nintendo titles

  • Super Mario Odyssey – 33%
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 33%
  • Splatoon 2 – 33%
  • Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – 33%
  • 51 Worldwide Games – 30%

Third Parties

  • BioShock: The Collection – 60% off
  • Borderlands Legendary Collection – 60% off
  • DOOM Slayers Collection – 40% off
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains – 75% off
  • Metro: Last Light Redux – 65% off
  • Mortal Kombat 11 – 60% off
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – 80% off
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 35% off
  • Overcooked Special Edition – 75% off
  • Persona 5 Strikers – 35% off
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – 50% off
  • Rune Factory 4 Special – 30% off
  • Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – 33% off
  • Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – 25% off
  • Sonic Mania – 50% off
  • STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town – 40% off
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 40% off

The sale kicks off early Friday morning.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains, eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment