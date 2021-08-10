Nintendo hosting an Indie World Showcase later this week

It’s been a few months since the last one, but we’re ready for another. Nintendo has announced a new Indie World Showcase for later this week. It’ll feature 20 minutes of upcoming indie Switch games.

Here’s the time you’ll need to be up or catch it in the morning. Nintendo America is running it, so it’s at the worst possible times for us.

Perth – Thursday, 12 Aug 2021 at 12:00 midn AWST

Adelaide, Darwin – Thursday, 12 Aug 2021 at 1:30 am ACST

Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane – Thursday, 12 Aug 2021 at 2:00 am AEST

Wellington, New Zealand Thursday, 12 Aug 2021 at 4:00 am NZST

Any early predictions, anything you’ve wanted to hear about?

Correction: An earlier version of this article had the times out by two hours, above is now correct.