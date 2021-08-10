Nintendo hosting an Indie World Showcase later this week
It’s been a few months since the last one, but we’re ready for another. Nintendo has announced a new Indie World Showcase for later this week. It’ll feature 20 minutes of upcoming indie Switch games.
Here’s the time you’ll need to be up or catch it in the morning. Nintendo America is running it, so it’s at the worst possible times for us.
- Perth – Thursday, 12 Aug 2021 at 12:00 midn AWST
- Adelaide, Darwin – Thursday, 12 Aug 2021 at 1:30 am ACST
- Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane – Thursday, 12 Aug 2021 at 2:00 am AEST
- Wellington, New Zealand Thursday, 12 Aug 2021 at 4:00 am NZST
Any early predictions, anything you’ve wanted to hear about?
Correction: An earlier version of this article had the times out by two hours, above is now correct.
