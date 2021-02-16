Nintendo holding ‘Digital Deals’ sale on the eShop this week
Not only is there a Nintendo Direct this week, there’s also a massive eShop sale going live on Thursday night (really late, don’t stay up). Nintendo says it’ll run for 10 days up to February 28th.
As always we’ll have a full list of titles in our usual Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals article as soon as it’s up.
So hold off buying any eShop games until then.
