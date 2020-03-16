Nintendo has a 20-minute Indie World showcase later this week

Do you like indie games, do you like waking up early in the morning? Then Nintendo has the thing for you.

Early Wednesday morning Australian time, Nintendo will have a 20-minute Indie World showcase live stream.

It’ll be filled to the brim with new indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch. Here are the times you need.

Perth – Wed, 18 Mar 2020 at 1:00 am AWST

Darwin – Wed, 18 Mar 2020 at 2:30 am ACST

Brisbane – Wed, 18 Mar 2020 at 3:00 am AEST

Adelaide – Wed, 18 Mar 2020 at 3:30 am ACDT

Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra – Wed, 18 Mar 2020 at 4:00 am AEDT

Wellington Wed, 18 Mar 2020 at 6:00 am NZDT

Will you be awake?