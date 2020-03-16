1091
3

Nintendo has a 20-minute Indie World showcase later this week

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 16, 2020

Do you like indie games, do you like waking up early in the morning? Then Nintendo has the thing for you. 

Early Wednesday morning Australian time, Nintendo will have a 20-minute Indie World showcase live stream. 

It’ll be filled to the brim with new indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch. Here are the times you need.

  • Perth – Wed, 18 Mar 2020 at 1:00 am AWST
  • Darwin – Wed, 18 Mar 2020 at 2:30 am ACST
  • Brisbane – Wed, 18 Mar 2020 at 3:00 am AEST
  • Adelaide – Wed, 18 Mar 2020 at 3:30 am ACDT
  • Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra – Wed, 18 Mar 2020 at 4:00 am AEDT
  • Wellington Wed, 18 Mar 2020 at 6:00 am NZDT

Will you be awake?

3 Comments
Leave a response
  • Alec
    March 16, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Seriously?! 4 in the morning? I’ll watch it later in the day it releases.

  • Oliver Phommavanh
    March 17, 2020 at 8:25 am

    I won’t be up for indies but I shall watch it when I wake up. I’m glad the Youtubers will have something to talk about after being thrown a bone here.

  • Aaron
    March 17, 2020 at 8:42 am

    Yesss! I could stay up til 1AM but nah, excitedly watch the next morning 🙂

