Nintendo GameCube classics to take up 5.1 GB of space on Switch 2 outside Japan
The download file size for the Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics app on the Nintendo Switch 2 has now been finalised for us in the west. Earlier reports indicated a size of 3.5 GB but that was just for the Japanese version. Now, according to the eShop, we’ll be downloading 5.1 GB on launch day.
That file size is likely to grow substantially over time, as GameCube games are hefty lads — some reaching up to 1.46 GB each, with a few even spanning multiple discs.
The launch line-up for Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics includes The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, and SoulCalibur II. The larger file size for us likely due to having both the American and European versions of the games – this thing is gonna be huge.
The app launches on 5 June alongside the Nintendo Switch 2.