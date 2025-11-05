Nintendo expands Nintendo Store mobile app to more countries (not ours)

Nintendo has made the My Nintendo Store mobile app available in more countries. The app was previously only available in Japan as the My Nintendo app.

The app now works across the Americas and most of Europe — but, nope, Australia and New Zealand miss out.

The Nintendo Store app lets you browse the My Nintendo Store and buy digital and physical games, hardware, and other Nintendo products and merchandise. You can also wishlist games and be notified when they go on sale.

You can even review your play activity from your Nintendo Switch 2, Switch, and older systems like the 3DS and Wii U (prior to February 2020).

To Nintendo’s credit, we do at least still have the web version of the My Nintendo Store, which works fine and redirects through the eCommerce eShop pages.

The app is available now (if you region is lucky enough to be selected), from the App Store and Google Play Store.