Nintendo Download Updates (Week 9) The Trapezoid
March has begun and the rollout of new releases is here. Triangle Strategy now, Chocobo early next week and Kirby later on. Here’s what’s out this week.
New release highlights: Triangle Strategy (review), the Aussie made Conan Chop Chop, 35MM, Dexter Stardust : Adventures in Outer Space and FAR: Changing Tides.
New sales highlights: All-Star Fruit Racing (80% off), Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance (20% off), Colors Live (20% off), Overcooked! All You Can Eat (50% off) and all of the Doom games are heavily discounted. Can’t go wrong with that.
Demo: Kirby and the Forgotten Land
✚ 12 Labours of Hercules V: Kids of Hellas — $12.99
✚ 35MM — $15.00
✚ A Musical Story — $20.25 (Usually $22.50)
✚ ABC Match with Me — $7.49 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Ambition Record — $20.25 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Arcade Archives DRAGON SPIRIT — $10.50
✚ Buck Bradley Comic Adventure — $2.79 (Usually $9.99)
✚ Bus Driver Simulator Countryside — $22.50
✚ CATch the Stars — $3.59 (Usually $4.49)
✚ Conan Chop Chop — $27.99
✚ Counter Delta: The Bullet Rain — $22.99
✚ Dexter Stardust : Adventures in Outer Space — $11.99 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Dr. Oil — $7.50
✚ ELO 1100 Chess — $5.99
✚ FAR: Changing Tides — $29.95
✚ Gunborg: Dark Matters — $22.50
✚ Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator — $45.00
✚ Ink Cipher — $2.40 (Usually $3.00)
✚ Knight’s Try — $14.99
✚ LIT: Bend the Light — $10.20 (Usually $12.00)
✚ Menseki Genius — $7.50
✚ MONARK — $90.00
✚ MONARK Digital Deluxe Edition — $97.50
✚ Offroad Night Racing — $15.60 (Usually $19.50)
✚ Old Coin Pusher Friends — $5.25
✚ Operation Zeta — $15.00
✚ Pretty Girls Breakers! — $8.40 (Usually $10.50)
✚ Primordia — $22.50
✚ Quest for Infamy — $15.99
✚ Racing Xtreme: Fast Rally Driver 3D — $9.00
✚ Red Wings: Coloring Planes — $3.60 (Usually $6.00)
✚ Simple Mini Golf — $4.90
✚ Street Cats Race — $15.00
✚ SUPER ZANGYURA — $29.02
✚ The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day — $22.50
✚ Triangle Strategy — $79.95
✚ What Lies in the Multiverse — $20.25 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Words With Freds — $1.50
✚ Would you like to run an idol cafe? 2 — $14.99
✚ Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes — $20.70 (Usually $23.00)
✚ シオリノコトハ – DarkReflections – — $26.70
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/03) – 25% off
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2 (Digital Bards) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/03) – 25% off
✚ A Musical Story (Digerati) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/03) – 10% off
✚ Ageless (Team17) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ All-Star Fruit Racing (PQube) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/03) – 80% off
✚ Ary and the Secret of Seasons (Modus Games) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/03) – 75% off
✚ Automachef (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 80% off
✚ Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/03) – 50% off
✚ Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance (Interplay) – $36.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/03) – 20% off
✚ Beast Quest (Maximum Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/03) – 90% off
✚ Bloodshore (Wales Interactive) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/03) – 20% off
✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 31/03) – 65% off
✚ Brawlout (Angry Mob Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/03) – 50% off
✚ Bunny Adventure (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/03) – 70% off
✚ Burger Chef Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/04) – 80% off
✚ CATch the Stars (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 23/03) – 20% off
✚ Calculation Castle : Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Addition” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle : Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Division” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle: Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Multiplication” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle: Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Subtraction” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Call of Cthulhu (Focus Home Interactive SA) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/03) – 50% off
✚ Castaway Paradise (Rokaplay) – $6.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/03) – 77% off
✚ Classic Games Collection Vol.1 (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/04) – 80% off
✚ Colors Live ( Collecting Smiles) – $31.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 23/03) – 20% off
✚ Curved Space (Maximum Games) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/03) – 75% off
✚ DOOM (Bethesda®) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 08/03) – 75% off
✚ DOOM (1993) (Zenimax Media) – $3.72 (Usually $7.45, ends 08/03) – 50% off
✚ DOOM 3 (Zenimax Media) – $3.73 (Usually $14.95, ends 08/03) – 75% off
✚ DOOM 64 (Bethesda Softworks) – $3.72 (Usually $7.45, ends 08/03) – 50% off
✚ DOOM II (Classic) (Zenimax Media) – $3.72 (Usually $7.45, ends 08/03) – 50% off
✚ Dadish (Thomas K Young) – $1.62 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/03) – 88% off
✚ Dadish 2 (Thomas K Young) – $1.62 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/03) – 88% off
✚ Deer Drive Legends (Maximum Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/03) – 90% off
✚ Degrees of Separation (Modus Games) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/03) – 75% off
✚ Destrobots (7Levels) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/03) – 80% off
✚ Divine Ascent (Timothée Paez) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/03) – 30% off
✚ Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection (K Monkey) – $1.59 (Usually $19.95, ends 17/03) – 92% off
✚ Dusk Diver (PQube) – $17.32 (Usually $52.50, ends 13/03) – 67% off
✚ Epic Chef (Team17) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/03) – 40% off
✚ Event Horizon: Space Defense (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/04) – 86% off
✚ Farmers Co-op: Out of This World (Rising Win Tech.) – $11.44 (Usually $16.35, ends 11/03) – 30% off
✚ Farming Simulator 20 (Focus Home Interactive) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 13/03) – 50% off
✚ Fly Punch Boom! (Jollypunch Games) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 01/04) – 60% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR (PQube) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/03) – 85% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R (PQube) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/03) – 85% off
✚ Gal*Gun 2 (PQube) – $14.85 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/03) – 67% off
✚ Gal*Gun Double Peace (PQube) – $54.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/03) – 10% off
✚ Gal*Gun Returns (PQube) – $48.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 13/03) – 35% off
✚ Ghostrunner (505 Games) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha ( Three Legged Egg) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 21/03) – 60% off
✚ Going Under (Team17) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Greak: Memories of Azur (Team17) – $14.47 (Usually $28.95, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ Greco’s Hall of Kanji Learn Japanese< Beginner > (media5) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Gun Gun Pixies (PQube) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 13/03) – 70% off
✚ Harvest Life (Rokaplay) – $7.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 31/03) – 80% off
✚ Haustoria (RedDeerGames) – $1.56 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/03) – 92% off
✚ Haven (The Game Bakers) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/03) – 40% off
✚ Hell Warders (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/03) – 50% off
✚ In My Shadow (OverGamez) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/03) – 25% off
✚ KILL la KILL – IF (PQube) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/03) – 60% off
✚ Kiai Resonance (Timothée Paez) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/03) – 30% off
✚ Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa (PQube) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/03) – 90% off
✚ Legendary Eleven (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/03) – 80% off
✚ Lost Artifacts: Golden Island (8Floor Games) – $3.96 (Usually $13.20, ends 17/03) – 70% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/03) – 60% off
✚ Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/03) – 50% off
✚ Mind Scanners (Brave At Night) – $16.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 27/03) – 25% off
✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $20.65 (Usually $59.00, ends 31/03) – 65% off
✚ Moon Raider (Drageus Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/04) – 75% off
✚ Moorhuhn Wanted (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/04) – 20% off
✚ Mugsters (Team17) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 23/03) – 80% off
✚ Narita Boy (Team17) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/03) – 60% off
✚ Night Book (Wales Interactive) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/03) – 30% off
✚ Nippon Marathon (PQube) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/03) – 50% off
✚ Nirvana Pilot Yume (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/04) – 80% off
✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 31/03) – 65% off
✚ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (FDG Entertainment) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/03) – 25% off
✚ Othercide (Focus Home Interactive) – $30.11 (Usually $44.95, ends 13/03) – 33% off
✚ Our World Is Ended. (PQube) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 13/03) – 50% off
✚ Overboard! (inkle) – $11.39 (Usually $18.99, ends 09/03) – 40% off
✚ Overcooked! All You Can Eat ( Team17) – $28.47 (Usually $56.95, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (Modus Games) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 09/03) – 75% off
✚ PLANET ALPHA (Team17) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 23/03) – 80% off
✚ Pancake Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 03/04) – 80% off
✚ Parking Madness (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/03) – 70% off
✚ Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/03) – 50% off
✚ Potato Flowers in Full Bloom (PLAYISM) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/03) – 10% off
✚ Pyramid Quest (EntwicklerX) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/03) – 60% off
✚ REPUBLIQUE: Anniversary Edition (Camouflaj) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/03) – 30% off
✚ Raging Justice (Team 17) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Raging Loop (PQube) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/03) – 50% off
✚ Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Modus Games) – $12.49 (Usually $49.99, ends 09/03) – 75% off
✚ Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Team17) – $11.58 (Usually $28.95, ends 23/03) – 60% off
✚ Root Letter: Last Answer (PQube) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/03) – 70% off
✚ Shady Part of Me (Focus Home Interactive) – $15.37 (Usually $22.95, ends 13/03) – 33% off
✚ Sheltered (Team17) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Skully (Modus Games) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 09/03) – 75% off
✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $6.30 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/03) – 65% off
✚ Smashy Road: Wanted 2 (Bearbit Studios) – $2.48 (Usually $9.95, ends 31/03) – 75% off
✚ SnowRunner ( Focus Home Interactive) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 13/03) – 30% off
✚ Soap Dodgem (Zsolt Fabian) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ Space Commander: War and Trade (7Levels) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/04) – 40% off
✚ Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/03) – 60% off
✚ Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds (Focus Home Interactive) – $11.38 (Usually $37.95, ends 13/03) – 70% off
✚ Stranded Deep (Beam Team) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 24/03) – 30% off
✚ Strike! Ten Pin Bowling (Touch Mechanics) – $11.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 02/04) – 25% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 02/04) – 73% off
✚ Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/03) – 88% off
✚ Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/03) – 83% off
✚ Super Daryl Deluxe (Dan & Garry Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/03) – 75% off
✚ Super Fowlst (Thomas K Young) – $1.63 (Usually $13.65, ends 31/03) – 88% off
✚ Super Fowlst 2 (Thomas K Young) – $1.63 (Usually $13.65, ends 31/03) – 88% off
✚ Super Magbot (Team17) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/03) – 60% off
✚ Supermarket Shriek (Pqube) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/03) – 45% off
✚ Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/03) – 50% off
✚ TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 02/04) – 73% off
✚ Tactical Mind (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/04) – 67% off
✚ The Falconeer: Warrior Edition (Wired Productions) – $29.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/03) – 35% off
✚ The First Tree (David Wehle) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/03) – 80% off
✚ The Forgotten Land (Rokaplay) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/03) – 80% off
✚ The House of Da Vinci (Blue Brain Games, s.r.o.) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/03) – 60% off
✚ The Last Cube (Improx Games) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/03) – 10% off
✚ The Office Quest (11Sheep) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 17/03) – 70% off
✚ The Room (Team17) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ The Unexpected Quest (OverGamez) – $11.00 (Usually $22.00, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ Tokyo School Life (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/03) – 50% off
✚ Tower Climb (11Sheep LTD) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/03) – 70% off
✚ Troll and I™ (Maximum Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.95, ends 09/03) – 80% off
✚ Up Cliff Drive (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/03) – 70% off
✚ VAMPYR (Focus Home Interactive SA) – $22.78 (Usually $59.95, ends 13/03) – 62% off
✚ Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story (PQube) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/03) – 50% off
✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $5.59 (Usually $15.99, ends 31/03) – 65% off
✚ War of stealth – assassin (LLC KURENTER) – $4.98 (Usually $12.45, ends 21/03) – 60% off
✚ Warborn (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/03) – 60% off
✚ Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Focus Home Interactive) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/03) – 25% off
✚ Zengeon (PQube) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/03) – 30% off