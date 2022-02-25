948
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 8)  Here be Dragons

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 25, 2022

It’s another Friday, and there’s another forty plus games this week. Let’s see if we can’t find something good.

New release highlights: PlatinumGames’ has released their SHUMP SOL CRESTA, Atelier Sophie 2 people tell me to add these games, the two Never Alone games are now not alone and together with Never Alone: Arctic Collection. For the cheap and cheerful release this week, you can’t go past. PUZZLE & DRAGONS Nintendo Switch Edition for six bucks.

New sales highlights: Hollow Knight is 50% off and the first time it’s gone on sale in a long time, we’ve got Agent A: A puzzle in disguise at 90%, No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle are 50% off. Also STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town is 50% off as well.

Stay safe.

15in1 Solitaire – $3.49 (Usually $4.49)
Aeternum Quest – $9.03 (Usually $12.90)
amazin’ George 2 – $33.15
Amazing Machines – $30.00
Ammo Pigs: Cocked and Loaded – $7.50
An American Werewolf in L.A. – $7.50
An NPC’s Odyssey – $5.39 (Usually $5.99)
Antarctica 88 – $9.99
Arcade Archives HIGHWAY RACE – $10.50
Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream – $90.00
Autobahn Polizei Simulator 2 – Switch Edition – $60.00
Blandville – $5.25 (Usually $7.50)
Brawl Chess: Girl Power – $2.87 (Usually $15.99)
Checkers Minimal – $3.00 (Usually $7.50)
Choju Giga Wars – $10.50
Clouzy! – $21.50
Darkness and Flame: Missing Memories – $10.50
Edge Of Eternity – $44.95
Explosive Candy World – $6.00 (Usually $7.50)
Flip The Buddy – $4.49
For The Warp – $24.99
Gav-Gav Odyssey – $7.50
Headup Adventure Bundle – $21.33 (Usually $85.35)
Never Alone: Arctic Collection – $22.50
One Gun Guy – $7.50
Plumber Hero – $3.45
Plunderer’s Adventures – $5.99 (Usually $7.49)
Pudding Monsters – $2.70 (Usually $7.50)
Pukan, Bye-Bye! – $7.50
PUZZLE & DRAGONS Nintendo Switch Edition – $6.06
SOL CRESTA – $60.00
SOL CRESTA Dramatic Edition – $75.00
SpelunKing: The Mine Match – $15.00
To the Top, Mammoth! – $15.00
Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi – $73.99
Variable Barricade – $75.00
Wall of insanity – $9.95
Well-Beings: Wellness for Kids – $1.65
Whiskey Mafia: Leo’s Family – $7.50
Who Is Zombie – $10.80 (Usually $12.00)
World War: Tank Battle – $22.99

✚ #DRIVE ( PM Studios) – $11.55 (Usually $16.50, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ 15in1 Solitaire (Silesia Games) – $3.49 (Usually $4.49, ends 16/03) – 22% off
✚ 7th Sector (Sometimes You) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ A Dark Room (CIRCLE Ent.) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ A Winter’s Daydream (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed (Marvelous Europe) – $29.21 (Usually $44.95, ends 09/03) – 35% off
✚ ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Active Neurons – Puzzle game (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Active Neurons 2 (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Aeternum Quest (Ilya Chkoliar) – $9.03 (Usually $12.90, ends 18/03) – 30% off
✚ Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK & CO PTY LTD) – $2.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 26/03) – 90% off
✚ Anti Hero Bundle (Digerati) – $9.22 (Usually $61.50, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Apsulov: End of Gods (Digerati) – $38.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/03) – 15% off
✚ Arkan: The dog adventurer (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/03) – 20% off
✚ Azure Reflections (Phoenixx) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ BILLIARD (D3 Publisher) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/03) – 78% off
✚ Barbearian (Kimmo Factor) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Beat Me! (Red Limb Studio) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 19/03) – 70% off
✚ Behind The Screen (COSEN) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 10/03) – 50% off
✚ Bitmaster (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Black Paradox (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Bladed Fury (PM Studios) – $17.85 (Usually $25.50, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ Blandville (Ultimate Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ Bleed (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Blood Waves (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Blue Rider (Eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/03) – 75% off
✚ Breathing Fear (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/03) – 80% off
✚ Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 27/03) – 86% off
✚ Bulb Boy (Bulbware) – $3.12 (Usually $10.40, ends 10/03) – 70% off
✚ BurgerTime Party! (Marvelous Inc.) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/03) – 60% off
✚ Button Button Up! (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ Cake Laboratory (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/03) – 67% off
✚ Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3 Publisher) – $2.21 (Usually $10.05, ends 16/03) – 78% off
✚ Corpse Party (Marvelous Europe) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/03) – 20% off
✚ Corpse Party: Blood Drive (Marvelous Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 (Digerati) – $10.35 (Usually $69.00, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ DEAD OR SCHOOL (Marvelous Europe) – $14.85 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/03) – 67% off
✚ Dangerous Relationship (D3 Publisher) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.02 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/03) – 55% off
✚ Death Park (EpiXR) – $6.59 (Usually $9.99, ends 20/03) – 34% off
✚ Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story (D3 Publisher) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ Digerati Best Sellers (Digerati) – $11.67 (Usually $77.85, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 (Digerati) – $11.36 (Usually $75.75, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $11.81 (Usually $78.75, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Disease -Hidden Object- (D3 Publisher) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $27.00 (Usually $54.00, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Double Dragon 4 (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.76 (Usually $14.40, ends 09/03) – 60% off
✚ Down in Bermuda (YAK) – $2.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 26/03) – 90% off
✚ Driving World: Aspen (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Drowning (Sometimes You) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Dull Grey (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Embracelet (Machineboy) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 03/03) – 75% off
✚ Emergency Driver Simulator (Pixelmob) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3 Publisher) – $2.01 (Usually $6.50, ends 16/03) – 69% off
✚ Escape Game Fort Boyard (Microids) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/03) – 50% off
✚ Escape from Life Inc (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ European Conqueror X (CIRCLE Ent) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ Ever Forward (PM Studios) – $13.54 (Usually $19.35, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ Explosive Candy World (eastasiasoft) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 20% off
✚ Family Tree (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 10/03) – 75% off
✚ Five Dates (Wales Interactive) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/03) – 30% off
✚ Freedom Planet (Marvelous Europe) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/03) – 70% off
✚ GENSOU Skydrift (Phoenixx) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Gakuen Club (D3 Publisher) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ Gal Metal (Marvelous Europe) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/03) – 70% off
✚ GensokyoDefenders (Phoenixx) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/03) – 70% off
✚ Ghost Blade HD (eastasiasoft) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 10/03) – 70% off
✚ Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $4.95 (Usually $33.00, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Gleamlight (D3 Publisher) – $5.79 (Usually $28.95, ends 16/03) – 80% off
✚ Good Pizza, Great Pizza (PM Studios) – $8.82 (Usually $12.60, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/03) – 80% off
✚ GraviFire (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Guild of Darksteel (Digerati) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 20% off
✚ Guts ‘N Goals (PM Studios) – $13.44 (Usually $19.20, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ Heroland (Marvelous Europe) – $11.23 (Usually $44.95, ends 09/03) – 75% off
✚ Hextones (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $4.49, ends 15/03) – 33% off
✚ Hoa (PM Studios) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ Hollow Knight (Team Cherry) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 03/03) – 50% off
✚ Incredible Mandy (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/03) – 20% off
✚ Iris.Fall (PM Studios) – $17.85 (Usually $25.50, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ Isolomus (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ It’s Spring Again (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! – Father to Son (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 22/03) – 50% off
✚ Karma Knight (UltramarineSoft) – $4.62 (Usually $11.55, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 10/03) – 60% off
✚ Keen: One Girl Army (Phoenixx) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/03) – 70% off
✚ Kitty Love -Way to look for love- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/03) – 20% off
✚ Knock ‘Em Down! Bowling (D3 Publisher) – $2.42 (Usually $22.05, ends 16/03) – 89% off
✚ Knockout Home Fitness (Marvelous Europe) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/03) – 40% off
✚ Lacuna (Assemble Entertainment) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/03) – 30% off
✚ Liberated: Enhanced Edition (Walkabout Games) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/03) – 40% off
✚ Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GRIMTALIN) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/03) – 80% off
✚ Lost Artifacts: Soulstone (8Floor Games) – $5.28 (Usually $13.20, ends 10/03) – 60% off
✚ Lost Sea (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/03) – 75% off
✚ Lotus Bloom (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $4.49, ends 16/03) – 33% off
✚ MUSYNX (PM Studios) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ Milkmaid of the Milky Way (Machineboy) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/03) – 75% off
✚ Mind Maze (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (Milestone) – $8.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/03) – 85% off
✚ Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Moonfall Ultimate (Wales Interactive) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/03) – 70% off
✚ Moto Rush GT (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/03) – 93% off
✚ MotoGP™20 () – $8.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/03) – 85% off
✚ My Butler (D3 Publisher) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ My Secret Pets! (D3 Publisher) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff- (DIGIMERCE) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 09/03) – 20% off
✚ NORTH (Sometimes You) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ NecroWorm (Walkabout Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/03) – 80% off
✚ No More Heroes (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Digerati) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 25% off
✚ OF MICE AND SAND -REVISED- (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Office Lovers (D3 Publisher) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Outbreak (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak Lost Hope (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.30, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: Endless Nightmares (Dead Drop Studios) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: Epidemic (Dead Drop Studios) – $12.29 (Usually $24.58, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: The New Nightmare (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Pet Shop Snacks (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 27/03) – 83% off
✚ Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $8.55 (Usually $57.00, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Plunderer’s Adventures (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/03) – 20% off
✚ Poopdie – Chapter One (Bulbware) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/03) – 70% off
✚ Portal Dogs (Brain Connected) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/03) – 80% off
✚ Project Starship X (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/03) – 60% off
✚ Pub Encounter (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ Purrs In Heaven (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/03) – 80% off
✚ Quest Hunter (2 Zombie Games Co., Ltd.) – $13.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 22/03) – 70% off
✚ Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Rift Keeper (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ River City Melee Mach!! (アークシステムワークス株式会社 / Arcsystemworks) – $8.63 (Usually $17.25, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Rollin’ Eggz (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/03) – 67% off
✚ Rotating Brave (COSEN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/03) – 50% off
✚ Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous Europe) – $29.21 (Usually $44.95, ends 09/03) – 35% off
✚ SENRAN KAGURA Peach Ball (Marvelous Europe) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 09/03) – 70% off
✚ SENRAN KAGURA Reflexions (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ STAY COOL, KOBAYASHI-SAN!: A RIVER CITY RANSOM STORY (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $9.60(Usually $19.20, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ STELLATUM (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous Europe) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous Europe) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/03) – 25% off
✚ Secrets of Me (D3 Publisher) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story (eastasiasoft) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/03) – 50% off
✚ Shadow Bug (Muro Studios) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 10/03) – 75% off
✚ Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle (Marvelous Europe) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/03) – 25% off
✚ Shelter Generations (CIRCLE Ent.) – $14.38 (Usually $35.95, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition (Black Tower Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.90, ends 10/03) – 90% off
✚ Sir Eatsalot (Behind The Stone) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/03) – 90% off
✚ Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Solstice Chronicles: MIA (CIRCLE Ent) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ Space Warrior (Nikita Alexeevich) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/03) – 30% off
✚ Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/03) – 20% off
✚ Splatter (LLC KURENTER) – $2.52 (Usually $6.30, ends 15/03) – 60% off
✚ Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/03) – 80% off
✚ Synergia (eastasiasoft) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/03) – 50% off
✚ THE Number Puzzle (D3 Publisher) – $2.32 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/03) – 69% off
✚ Tennis (D3 Publisher) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/03) – 78% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/03) – 80% off
✚ The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love (D3 Publisher) – $6.30 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/03) – 65% off
✚ The Charming Empire (D3 Publisher) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ The Magister (Digerati) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 20% off
✚ The Mooseman (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $10.12 (Usually $67.50, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ The Procession To Calvary (Digerati) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 25% off
✚ The Sokoban (UNBALANCE) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/03) – 50% off
✚ The Tower of Beatrice (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ They Breathe (Bulbware) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 10/03) – 70% off
✚ Time Carnage (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/03) – 40% off
✚ Touhou Genso Wanderer -Lotus Labyrinth R- (Phoenixx) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/03) – 30% off
✚ Touhou Luna Nights (Phoenixx) – $22.05 (Usually $25.95, ends 09/03) – 15% off
✚ Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/03) – 40% off
✚ Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Unexplored (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Unto The End (Big Sugar) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/03) – 35% off
✚ Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/03) – 65% off
✚ Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 66% off
✚ Void Gore (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 10/03) – 60% off
✚ Warp Shift (ISBIT GAMES) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/03) – 85% off
✚ Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest (Walkabout Games) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 26/03) – 50% off
✚ World Conqueror X (Circle Entertainment) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ Wuppo: Definitive Edition (Knuist & Perzik) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 87% off
✚ Wurroom (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Zero Strain (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/03) – 70% off
✚ fault – milestone two side: above (Phoenixx) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/03) – 20% off

