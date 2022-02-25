Nintendo Download Updates (Week 8) Here be Dragons
It’s another Friday, and there’s another forty plus games this week. Let’s see if we can’t find something good.
New release highlights: PlatinumGames’ has released their SHUMP SOL CRESTA, Atelier Sophie 2 people tell me to add these games, the two Never Alone games are now not alone and together with Never Alone: Arctic Collection. For the cheap and cheerful release this week, you can’t go past. PUZZLE & DRAGONS Nintendo Switch Edition for six bucks.
New sales highlights: Hollow Knight is 50% off and the first time it’s gone on sale in a long time, we’ve got Agent A: A puzzle in disguise at 90%, No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle are 50% off. Also STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town is 50% off as well.
Stay safe.
✚ 15in1 Solitaire – $3.49 (Usually $4.49)
✚ Aeternum Quest – $9.03 (Usually $12.90)
✚ amazin’ George 2 – $33.15
✚ Amazing Machines – $30.00
✚ Ammo Pigs: Cocked and Loaded – $7.50
✚ An American Werewolf in L.A. – $7.50
✚ An NPC’s Odyssey – $5.39 (Usually $5.99)
✚ Antarctica 88 – $9.99
✚ Arcade Archives HIGHWAY RACE – $10.50
✚ Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream – $90.00
✚ Autobahn Polizei Simulator 2 – Switch Edition – $60.00
✚ Blandville – $5.25 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Brawl Chess: Girl Power – $2.87 (Usually $15.99)
✚ Checkers Minimal – $3.00 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Choju Giga Wars – $10.50
✚ Clouzy! – $21.50
✚ Darkness and Flame: Missing Memories – $10.50
✚ Edge Of Eternity – $44.95
✚ Explosive Candy World – $6.00 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Flip The Buddy – $4.49
✚ For The Warp – $24.99
✚ Gav-Gav Odyssey – $7.50
✚ Headup Adventure Bundle – $21.33 (Usually $85.35)
✚ Never Alone: Arctic Collection – $22.50
✚ One Gun Guy – $7.50
✚ Plumber Hero – $3.45
✚ Plunderer’s Adventures – $5.99 (Usually $7.49)
✚ Pudding Monsters – $2.70 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Pukan, Bye-Bye! – $7.50
✚ PUZZLE & DRAGONS Nintendo Switch Edition – $6.06
✚ SOL CRESTA – $60.00
✚ SOL CRESTA Dramatic Edition – $75.00
✚ SpelunKing: The Mine Match – $15.00
✚ To the Top, Mammoth! – $15.00
✚ Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi – $73.99
✚ Variable Barricade – $75.00
✚ Wall of insanity – $9.95
✚ Well-Beings: Wellness for Kids – $1.65
✚ Whiskey Mafia: Leo’s Family – $7.50
✚ Who Is Zombie – $10.80 (Usually $12.00)
✚ World War: Tank Battle – $22.99
✚ #DRIVE ( PM Studios) – $11.55 (Usually $16.50, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ 15in1 Solitaire (Silesia Games) – $3.49 (Usually $4.49, ends 16/03) – 22% off
✚ 7th Sector (Sometimes You) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ A Dark Room (CIRCLE Ent.) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ A Winter’s Daydream (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed (Marvelous Europe) – $29.21 (Usually $44.95, ends 09/03) – 35% off
✚ ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Active Neurons – Puzzle game (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Active Neurons 2 (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Aeternum Quest (Ilya Chkoliar) – $9.03 (Usually $12.90, ends 18/03) – 30% off
✚ Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK & CO PTY LTD) – $2.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 26/03) – 90% off
✚ Anti Hero Bundle (Digerati) – $9.22 (Usually $61.50, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Apsulov: End of Gods (Digerati) – $38.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/03) – 15% off
✚ Arkan: The dog adventurer (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/03) – 20% off
✚ Azure Reflections (Phoenixx) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ BILLIARD (D3 Publisher) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/03) – 78% off
✚ Barbearian (Kimmo Factor) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Beat Me! (Red Limb Studio) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 19/03) – 70% off
✚ Behind The Screen (COSEN) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 10/03) – 50% off
✚ Bitmaster (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Black Paradox (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Bladed Fury (PM Studios) – $17.85 (Usually $25.50, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ Blandville (Ultimate Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ Bleed (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Blood Waves (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Blue Rider (Eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/03) – 75% off
✚ Breathing Fear (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/03) – 80% off
✚ Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 27/03) – 86% off
✚ Bulb Boy (Bulbware) – $3.12 (Usually $10.40, ends 10/03) – 70% off
✚ BurgerTime Party! (Marvelous Inc.) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/03) – 60% off
✚ Button Button Up! (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ Cake Laboratory (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/03) – 67% off
✚ Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3 Publisher) – $2.21 (Usually $10.05, ends 16/03) – 78% off
✚ Corpse Party (Marvelous Europe) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/03) – 20% off
✚ Corpse Party: Blood Drive (Marvelous Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 (Digerati) – $10.35 (Usually $69.00, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ DEAD OR SCHOOL (Marvelous Europe) – $14.85 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/03) – 67% off
✚ Dangerous Relationship (D3 Publisher) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.02 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/03) – 55% off
✚ Death Park (EpiXR) – $6.59 (Usually $9.99, ends 20/03) – 34% off
✚ Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story (D3 Publisher) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ Digerati Best Sellers (Digerati) – $11.67 (Usually $77.85, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 (Digerati) – $11.36 (Usually $75.75, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $11.81 (Usually $78.75, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Disease -Hidden Object- (D3 Publisher) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $27.00 (Usually $54.00, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Double Dragon 4 (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.76 (Usually $14.40, ends 09/03) – 60% off
✚ Down in Bermuda (YAK) – $2.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 26/03) – 90% off
✚ Driving World: Aspen (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Drowning (Sometimes You) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Dull Grey (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Embracelet (Machineboy) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 03/03) – 75% off
✚ Emergency Driver Simulator (Pixelmob) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3 Publisher) – $2.01 (Usually $6.50, ends 16/03) – 69% off
✚ Escape Game Fort Boyard (Microids) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/03) – 50% off
✚ Escape from Life Inc (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ European Conqueror X (CIRCLE Ent) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ Ever Forward (PM Studios) – $13.54 (Usually $19.35, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ Explosive Candy World (eastasiasoft) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 20% off
✚ Family Tree (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 10/03) – 75% off
✚ Five Dates (Wales Interactive) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/03) – 30% off
✚ Freedom Planet (Marvelous Europe) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/03) – 70% off
✚ GENSOU Skydrift (Phoenixx) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Gakuen Club (D3 Publisher) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ Gal Metal (Marvelous Europe) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/03) – 70% off
✚ GensokyoDefenders (Phoenixx) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/03) – 70% off
✚ Ghost Blade HD (eastasiasoft) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 10/03) – 70% off
✚ Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $4.95 (Usually $33.00, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Gleamlight (D3 Publisher) – $5.79 (Usually $28.95, ends 16/03) – 80% off
✚ Good Pizza, Great Pizza (PM Studios) – $8.82 (Usually $12.60, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/03) – 80% off
✚ GraviFire (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Guild of Darksteel (Digerati) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 20% off
✚ Guts ‘N Goals (PM Studios) – $13.44 (Usually $19.20, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ Heroland (Marvelous Europe) – $11.23 (Usually $44.95, ends 09/03) – 75% off
✚ Hextones (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $4.49, ends 15/03) – 33% off
✚ Hoa (PM Studios) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ Hollow Knight (Team Cherry) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 03/03) – 50% off
✚ Incredible Mandy (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/03) – 20% off
✚ Iris.Fall (PM Studios) – $17.85 (Usually $25.50, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ Isolomus (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ It’s Spring Again (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! – Father to Son (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 22/03) – 50% off
✚ Karma Knight (UltramarineSoft) – $4.62 (Usually $11.55, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 10/03) – 60% off
✚ Keen: One Girl Army (Phoenixx) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/03) – 70% off
✚ Kitty Love -Way to look for love- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/03) – 20% off
✚ Knock ‘Em Down! Bowling (D3 Publisher) – $2.42 (Usually $22.05, ends 16/03) – 89% off
✚ Knockout Home Fitness (Marvelous Europe) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/03) – 40% off
✚ Lacuna (Assemble Entertainment) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/03) – 30% off
✚ Liberated: Enhanced Edition (Walkabout Games) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/03) – 40% off
✚ Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GRIMTALIN) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/03) – 80% off
✚ Lost Artifacts: Soulstone (8Floor Games) – $5.28 (Usually $13.20, ends 10/03) – 60% off
✚ Lost Sea (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/03) – 75% off
✚ Lotus Bloom (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $4.49, ends 16/03) – 33% off
✚ MUSYNX (PM Studios) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 03/03) – 30% off
✚ Milkmaid of the Milky Way (Machineboy) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/03) – 75% off
✚ Mind Maze (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (Milestone) – $8.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/03) – 85% off
✚ Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Moonfall Ultimate (Wales Interactive) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/03) – 70% off
✚ Moto Rush GT (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/03) – 93% off
✚ MotoGP™20 () – $8.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/03) – 85% off
✚ My Butler (D3 Publisher) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ My Secret Pets! (D3 Publisher) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff- (DIGIMERCE) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 09/03) – 20% off
✚ NORTH (Sometimes You) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ NecroWorm (Walkabout Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/03) – 80% off
✚ No More Heroes (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Digerati) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 25% off
✚ OF MICE AND SAND -REVISED- (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Office Lovers (D3 Publisher) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Outbreak (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak Lost Hope (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.30, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: Endless Nightmares (Dead Drop Studios) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: Epidemic (Dead Drop Studios) – $12.29 (Usually $24.58, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: The New Nightmare (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Pet Shop Snacks (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 27/03) – 83% off
✚ Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $8.55 (Usually $57.00, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Plunderer’s Adventures (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/03) – 20% off
✚ Poopdie – Chapter One (Bulbware) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/03) – 70% off
✚ Portal Dogs (Brain Connected) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/03) – 80% off
✚ Project Starship X (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/03) – 60% off
✚ Pub Encounter (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ Purrs In Heaven (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/03) – 80% off
✚ Quest Hunter (2 Zombie Games Co., Ltd.) – $13.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 22/03) – 70% off
✚ Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Rift Keeper (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ River City Melee Mach!! (アークシステムワークス株式会社 / Arcsystemworks) – $8.63 (Usually $17.25, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Rollin’ Eggz (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/03) – 67% off
✚ Rotating Brave (COSEN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/03) – 50% off
✚ Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous Europe) – $29.21 (Usually $44.95, ends 09/03) – 35% off
✚ SENRAN KAGURA Peach Ball (Marvelous Europe) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 09/03) – 70% off
✚ SENRAN KAGURA Reflexions (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ STAY COOL, KOBAYASHI-SAN!: A RIVER CITY RANSOM STORY (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $9.60(Usually $19.20, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ STELLATUM (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous Europe) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous Europe) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/03) – 25% off
✚ Secrets of Me (D3 Publisher) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story (eastasiasoft) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/03) – 50% off
✚ Shadow Bug (Muro Studios) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 10/03) – 75% off
✚ Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle (Marvelous Europe) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/03) – 25% off
✚ Shelter Generations (CIRCLE Ent.) – $14.38 (Usually $35.95, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition (Black Tower Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.90, ends 10/03) – 90% off
✚ Sir Eatsalot (Behind The Stone) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/03) – 90% off
✚ Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Solstice Chronicles: MIA (CIRCLE Ent) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ Space Warrior (Nikita Alexeevich) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/03) – 30% off
✚ Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/03) – 20% off
✚ Splatter (LLC KURENTER) – $2.52 (Usually $6.30, ends 15/03) – 60% off
✚ Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/03) – 80% off
✚ Synergia (eastasiasoft) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/03) – 50% off
✚ THE Number Puzzle (D3 Publisher) – $2.32 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/03) – 69% off
✚ Tennis (D3 Publisher) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/03) – 78% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/03) – 80% off
✚ The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love (D3 Publisher) – $6.30 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/03) – 65% off
✚ The Charming Empire (D3 Publisher) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 16/03) – 50% off
✚ The Magister (Digerati) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 20% off
✚ The Mooseman (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $10.12 (Usually $67.50, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ The Procession To Calvary (Digerati) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 25% off
✚ The Sokoban (UNBALANCE) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/03) – 50% off
✚ The Tower of Beatrice (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ They Breathe (Bulbware) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 10/03) – 70% off
✚ Time Carnage (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/03) – 40% off
✚ Touhou Genso Wanderer -Lotus Labyrinth R- (Phoenixx) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/03) – 30% off
✚ Touhou Luna Nights (Phoenixx) – $22.05 (Usually $25.95, ends 09/03) – 15% off
✚ Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/03) – 40% off
✚ Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Unexplored (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Unto The End (Big Sugar) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/03) – 35% off
✚ Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/03) – 65% off
✚ Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 66% off
✚ Void Gore (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 10/03) – 60% off
✚ Warp Shift (ISBIT GAMES) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/03) – 85% off
✚ Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest (Walkabout Games) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 26/03) – 50% off
✚ World Conqueror X (Circle Entertainment) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ Wuppo: Definitive Edition (Knuist & Perzik) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 87% off
✚ Wurroom (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Zero Strain (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/03) – 70% off
✚ fault – milestone two side: above (Phoenixx) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/03) – 20% off