Nintendo Download Updates (Week 7) Tomb vs Kong

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 16, 2024
Hooray, finally a week with some good food. It’s a bit of a remake week too, but there’s also some fresh stuff too. Mario vs. Donkey Kong is the headline act, it’s the second time we’ve reviewed that game – and it got the same score – so it’s still good. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is also here and are some quality ports. Arzette brings some CD-i inspired fun to the Switch, it’s better than it sounds at least.

What are you picking up this week?

This week’s highlights: Mario vs. Donkey Kong (review), Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (review), Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore, Birth, Genso Chronicles, Lords of Exile.

CurrentlyUsually
Adam Wolfe$45.75
Art of Glide$5.55
Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore$30.00
BANCHOU TACTICS$29.25
Birth$15.50
Bucket Crusher$3.75$7.50
Caveman Ransom$7.99
Cyber Taxi Simulator$19.99
DIY Makeup$7.50
Dreamland Solitaire$9.00
Duck Quack Shoot!$30.00
Edge of Reality$6.00$7.50
EGGCONSOLE Ys PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Fit My Cat$3.00$15.00
Genso Chronicles$20.25$22.50
GUNVOLT RECORDS: Cychronicle$18.17$20.19
Hentai Girls: College Crush$3.29$9.89
Hex Cats$4.49
Last 4 Survive: The Outbreak$22.99
Legendary Tales: Stories$10.50
Lo-Fi Haiku: Coffee and Chill$6.25$10.50
Lords of Exile$27.00$30.00
Magic City Detective: Secret Desire Collector’s Edition$22.50
Maid of the Dead$29.25
Mario vs. Donkey Kong$69.95
Maze of Realities: Reflection of Light Collector’s Edition$22.50
Monster Legacy: New Horizons$7.35
My Name is Mayo 3$3.00
Party Party Time 2$5.28
PlateUp!$24.00$30.00
Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire PLUS$7.19$8.99
SCREAM AND STEEL – Horror Story Shooter$1.69$19.99
Sea Port Tycoon 2024$7.99
Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II$75.00
Throne of Egypt$5.25$7.50
Tiny Treasure Hunt$3.00$3.75
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered$45.00
TOP Web Search 23$3.75
Twilight Survivors$4.50
Witch’s Rhythm Puzzle$6.75$7.50
Your Majesty$7.50
Z War Apocalypse Shooter$15.00

