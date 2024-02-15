Nintendo Download Updates (Week 7) Tomb vs Kong
Hooray, finally a week with some good food. It’s a bit of a remake week too, but there’s also some fresh stuff too. Mario vs. Donkey Kong is the headline act, it’s the second time we’ve reviewed that game – and it got the same score – so it’s still good. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is also here and are some quality ports. Arzette brings some CD-i inspired fun to the Switch, it’s better than it sounds at least.
What are you picking up this week?
This week’s highlights: Mario vs. Donkey Kong (review), Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (review), Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore, Birth, Genso Chronicles, Lords of Exile.
