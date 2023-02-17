Nintendo Download Updates (Week 7) Bar Blanc
A fun week this week. First up, a striking-looking game in Blanc, then there’s Square Enix’s ode to its own music library with Theatrhythm Final Bar Line. Then for the second week in a row, the Gamecube returns. Well, technically, this is based on the PS2 version, but Tales of Symphonia Remastered has arrived. Then for some extra fun, there are Souls of Chronos and the FMV game Ten Dates.
There’s also a brand new Aussie game, Rooftop Renegade which we’ve reviewed – check that out here.
Have we missed anything? Let us know in the comments.
New release highlights: Blanc, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, Tales of Symphonia Remastered, Rooftop Renegade, Souls of Chronos, Ten Dates
✚ 4×4 Offroad Driver 2 – $14.62 (Usually $19.50 )
✚ Arcade Archives GROBDA – $10.50
✚ Big Adventure: Trip To Europe 2 Collector’s Edition – $22.50
✚ Bill & Ted’s Excellent Retro Collection – $14.55
✚ Blanc – $22.50
✚ Chess Maiden – $9.00
✚ CyberHeroes Arena DX – $7.99
✚ Dr Smart Space Adventure – $2.99 (Usually $22.50 )
✚ Dust & Neon – $43.95
✚ Ein’s Sword – $5.00
✚ Elderand – $25.50 (Usually $30.00 )
✚ Falling Elevator – Hyper Casual Demolish Escape Survival Game – $2.99
✚ Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris – $3.59 (Usually $4.49 )
✚ Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart – $60.00
✚ Heirs of the Kings – $20.25 (Usually $22.50 )
✚ Hopping Girl Kohane EX – $36.99
✚ Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society – $75.00
✚ Little Red Riding Hood: Interactive Book – $6.00
✚ Lucie’s Potager – $26.86 (Usually $29.85 )
✚ Montezuma’s Revenge: 8-Bit Edition – $16.50
✚ Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe – $2.98 (Usually $19.50 )
✚ Nature Puzzle – $3.00 (Usually $15.00 )
✚ Non-Stop Space Probe – $2.01 (Usually $3.00 )
✚ OverShoot Battle Race – $11.99
✚ Party Party Time + Special Pack Set – $8.70 (Usually $10.88 )
✚ Piano: Learn and Play – $3.00 (Usually $30.00 )
✚ Pocket Witch – $6.00 (Usually $7.50 )
✚ Prizma Puzzle Prime – $6.75
✚ Psychophonies: What Ghosts Say – $6.00
✚ Rooftop Renegade – $26.50
✚ She Wants Me Dead Ultimate Edition – $2.99 (Usually $15.30 )
✚ Silver Falls – Ghoul Busters – $16.99
✚ Sniper Strike 3D – Secret elite mission warfare “GHOST SQUAD” – $7.99
✚ Souls of Chronos – $28.50
✚ Spy Bros. – $9.60 (Usually $12.00 )
✚ Stack Tower Up 3D Builder Simulator Don’t Crash – $2.99
✚ Tales of Symphonia Remastered – $59.95
✚ Tama Cannon – $2.01 (Usually $3.00 )
✚ Ten Dates – $22.49 (Usually $24.99 )
✚ TerraTech: Prospector Edition – $71.99
✚ The Dwarf Kingdom – Magic World of War vs Orks and Dragon – $7.99
✚ The Legend of Gwen – $24.00 (Usually $30.00 )
✚ THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE – $84.95
✚ THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE Digital Deluxe Edition – $129.95
✚ THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE Premium Digital Deluxe Edition – $159.95
✚ Verdict Guilty – $13.50
✚ W.A.R.P. – $7.50