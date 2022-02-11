Nintendo Download Updates (Week 6) Olli Olli Ocean
Welcome to the other half of the weekly eShop update, because there’s 1000 games on sale we’ve put them all over here in their own article.
It’s an absolutely packed week, let’s get into it.
New release highlights: About an Elf, GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, Cellular Harvest, OlliOlli World (look for our review soon!) and Ocean’s Heart. The Spy Fox and Pyjama Sam games won’t be for everyone. But they’re some really great older PC games for kids – and now they’re on Switch.
✚ About an Elf – $21.00
✚ Action Arcade Wrestling – $15.00 – Usually ($18.75)
✚ Arcade Archives THUNDER DRAGON 2 – $10.50
✚ Backbone (Raw Fury) – $33.75 ($37.50 after 16/02)
✚ Blackberry Honey (Ratalaika Games) – $19.99
✚ Breakout: Recharged (Atari) – $13.50
✚ Blipz – $12.00
✚ Boomerang King – $1.50
✚ Bridge Constructor Bundle – $68.85
✚ Castle Morihisa (Thermite Games) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 17/02)
✚ Cellular Harvest (Apriori Digital) – $10.50
✚ Death Park (EpiXR) – $9.99
✚ Death end re;Quest 2 – $67.50 – Usually ($75.00)
✚ Derpy Conga (Giant Door) – $21.60 ($24.00 after 16/02)
✚ Dino Galaxy Tennis (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 23/02)
✚ EGGLIA Rebirth (Brownies) – $27.99
✚ El Gancho – $8.40 – Usually ($10.50)
✚ GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon – $37.50
✚ GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon Digital Deluxe Edition – $52.50
✚ Grapple Dog (Super Rare Games) – $19.95
✚ Heroes of Loot 2 – $14.99
✚ Inua – a Story in Ice and Time – $20.25 – Usually ($22.50)
✚ Kittens and Yarn (Silesia Games) – $3.59 ($4.49 after 02/03)
✚ Knights & Guns Extended Edition – $14.85 – Usually ($24.75)
✚ KungFu Kickball (Blowfish Studios) – $23.95
✚ Letters – a written adventure – $22.50
✚ NAPE RETROVERSE COLLECTION – $8.92 – Usually ($10.50)
✚ Noel the Mortal Fate – $29.70 – Usually ($33.00)
✚ Ocean’s Heart (Nordcurrent) – $22.00
✚ OlliOlli World (Private Division) – $44.95
✚ Pajama Sam 2: Thunder And Lightning Aren’t So Frightening (UFO Interactive) – $18.40 ($23.00 after 17/02)
✚ Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It’s Dark Outside (UFO Interactive) – $18.40 ($23.00 after 17/02)
✚ Pendula Swing – The Complete Journey (RedDeerGames) – $14.99
✚ Perpetuum Mobile (VerenigdeProducties) – $7.50
✚ Pinball Frenzy (Pix Arts) – $5.99
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series RUMBLE DRAGON – $15.45
✚ PowerSlave Exhumed (Nightdive Studios) – $26.55
✚ Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo (UFO Interactive) – $18.40 ($23.00 after 17/02)
✚ Re:Turn 2 – Runaway (Red Ego Games) – $12.00
✚ Rise of the Third Power (DANGEN Entertainment) – $30.00
✚ Retro Bowl – $7.50
✚ Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity (RED ART GAMES) – $15.00
✚ Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” (UFO Interactive) – $18.40 ($23.00 after 17/02)
✚ Sword of Elpisia (KEMCO) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 11/02)
✚ Unstrong Legacy – $2.99
✚ Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection (Edia) – $47.65 ($52.95 after 12/03)
✚ Welcome to Elk (Triple Topping) – $15.99 ($19.99 after 17/02)
✚ Word Chef (Pix Arts) – $8.99
✚ Ziggurat 2 – $32.99
✚ Zorya: The Celestial Sisters – Free Download