Nintendo Download Updates (Week 6) Aran Advanced
It’s the week of a Nintendo Direct, so if you had a game releasing this week – you are in my thoughts.
That being said, it’s obvious what’s the highlights, we got Metroid, Game Boys, and a whole lot more. There are a lot of games with “Edition” in the title too, they’re mostly repacks of older releases with DLC. Maybe we’ll have to filter some of them as well.
This week’s highlights: Metroid Prime Remastered, Game Boy (Nintendo Switch Online Required), Game Boy Advance (Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Required) and Nadir: A Grimdark Deck Builder.
See you next week.
✚ Air Jet Fighter Combat – Europe Fly Plane Attack – $7.99
✚ Alice in Wonderland – A jigsaw puzzle tale – $7.50
✚ Animal Puzzle World – $9.00
✚ Arcade Archives MAGICAL SPEED – $10.50
✚ Big Adventure: Trip To Europe – $18.00
✚ Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Complete Edition – $2.99 ($13.50)
✚ Bumblebee – Little Bee Adventure – $14.99
✚ Comic Coloring Book Complete Edition: DRAW Deluxe – $2.98 ($37.50)
✚ Daily Dadish – $13.50
✚ Detective Agency: Gray Tie Collector’s Edition – $22.50
✚ Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine Gold Edition – $3.15 ($10.50)
✚ Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online – Free Download
✚ Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online – Free Download
✚ Go! Go! PogoGirl – $7.99
✚ Hair Salon: Cool Stories – $6.00
✚ I am an Air Traffic Controller – AIRPORT HERO HANEDA – $67.50
✚ Japanese Escape Games The Light and Mirror Room – $6.74 ($13.49)
✚ Kart Crazy Race Simulator Game – $7.99
✚ Legion of Doom – $5.99 ($7.49)
✚ Looking for Aliens – $10.50
✚ Metroid Prime Remastered – $59.95
✚ Nadir: A Grimdark Deck Builder – $30.00
✚ NCL: USA Bowl – $2.99 ($22.50)
✚ nPaint – $3.00 ($30.00)
✚ Perseverance: Complete Edition – $22.49 ($29.99)
✚ Pixel Family Fun Deluxe Edition – $2.99 ($30.30)
✚ Prison Tycoon: Under New Management – $36.50
✚ PUTRID SHOT ULTRA – $4.20
✚ Puzzle by Nikoli S Hashiwokakero – $7.50
✚ Ragdoll Rage: Heroes Arena – $6.45 ($7.59)
✚ Red Bird Adventure: Classic Physics Puzzle – $7.50 ($15.00)
✚ Rob Riches – $13.50
✚ Seventh Lair – $9.90
✚ Shuttlecock-H – $9.59 ($11.99)
✚ Speedgunner Ultra – $7.50
✚ Splatoon 3 + Expansion Pass – $117.45
✚ The Preschoolers: Season 1 Extended Edition – $2.99 ($30.30)
✚ WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS – $1.45
✚ Youmandriver – $18.00