486
0

Nintendo Download Updates (Week 6) Aran Advanced

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 10, 2023

It’s the week of a Nintendo Direct, so if you had a game releasing this week – you are in my thoughts.

That being said, it’s obvious what’s the highlights, we got Metroid, Game Boys, and a whole lot more. There are a lot of games with “Edition” in the title too, they’re mostly repacks of older releases with DLC. Maybe we’ll have to filter some of them as well.

This week’s highlights:  Metroid Prime Remastered, Game Boy (Nintendo Switch Online Required), Game Boy Advance (Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Required) and Nadir: A Grimdark Deck Builder.

See you next week.

✚  Air Jet Fighter Combat – Europe Fly Plane Attack – $7.99 
✚  Alice in Wonderland – A jigsaw puzzle tale – $7.50 
✚  Animal Puzzle World – $9.00 
✚  Arcade Archives MAGICAL SPEED – $10.50 
✚  Big Adventure: Trip To Europe – $18.00 
✚  Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Complete Edition – $2.99 ($13.50)
✚  Bumblebee – Little Bee Adventure – $14.99 
✚  Comic Coloring Book Complete Edition: DRAW Deluxe – $2.98 ($37.50)
✚  Daily Dadish – $13.50 
✚  Detective Agency: Gray Tie Collector’s Edition – $22.50 
✚  Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine Gold Edition – $3.15 ($10.50)
✚  Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online – Free Download
✚  Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online – Free Download
✚  Go! Go! PogoGirl – $7.99 
✚  Hair Salon: Cool Stories – $6.00 
✚  I am an Air Traffic Controller – AIRPORT HERO HANEDA – $67.50 
✚  Japanese Escape Games The Light and Mirror Room – $6.74 ($13.49)
✚  Kart Crazy Race Simulator Game – $7.99 
✚  Legion of Doom – $5.99 ($7.49)
✚  Looking for Aliens – $10.50 
✚  Metroid Prime Remastered – $59.95 
✚  Nadir: A Grimdark Deck Builder – $30.00 
✚  NCL: USA Bowl – $2.99 ($22.50)
✚  nPaint – $3.00 ($30.00)
✚  Perseverance: Complete Edition – $22.49 ($29.99)
✚  Pixel Family Fun Deluxe Edition – $2.99 ($30.30)
✚  Prison Tycoon: Under New Management – $36.50 
✚  PUTRID SHOT ULTRA – $4.20 
✚  Puzzle by Nikoli S Hashiwokakero – $7.50 
✚  Ragdoll Rage: Heroes Arena – $6.45 ($7.59)
✚  Red Bird Adventure: Classic Physics Puzzle – $7.50 ($15.00)
✚  Rob Riches – $13.50 
✚  Seventh Lair – $9.90 
✚  Shuttlecock-H – $9.59 ($11.99)
✚  Speedgunner Ultra – $7.50 
✚  Splatoon 3 + Expansion Pass – $117.45 
✚  The Preschoolers: Season 1 Extended Edition – $2.99 ($30.30)
✚  WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS – $1.45 
✚  Youmandriver – $18.00 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment