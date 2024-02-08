Nintendo Download Updates (Week 6) Ahem
It’s one of those weeks where there’s nothing massive, and nothing really stands out so we’ve had to go for some deep cut highlights.
We’ve not reviewed any of the below games, nor do we know how the Switch port will turn out – so maybe hold out until there’s more information out there.
Next week there’s some fun at least.
This week’s highlights: Alisa Developer’s Cut, Cannibal Abduction, CLeM, God of Light: Remastered, West Hunt
