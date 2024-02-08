27
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 6) Ahem

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 8, 2024
It’s one of those weeks where there’s nothing massive, and nothing really stands out so we’ve had to go for some deep cut highlights.

We’ve not reviewed any of the below games, nor do we know how the Switch port will turn out – so maybe hold out until there’s more information out there.

Next week there’s some fun at least.

This week’s highlights: Alisa Developer’s Cut, Cannibal Abduction, CLeM, God of Light: Remastered, West Hunt

.T.E.S.T: Expected Behaviour$12.00
3 minutes Mystery$11.60$14.50
Alisa Developer’s Cut$22.95$27.00
Alpaca Wonders Why$6.00
Arcade Archives Face Off$10.50
Big Adventure: Trip To Europe 5 Collector’s Edition$22.50
Borzoi Adventure$5.99
Bullion – The Curse of the Cut-Throat Cattle$34.99
Cannibal Abduction$18.00
CLeM$21.15$23.50
Cluedo$19.75
Cluedo – Black Adder Edition$30.95
Croc’s World 4$5.99
Deathly Dangerous$7.50
Drone Delivery Simulator$10.50
Dungeonoid 2 Awakening$10.80$13.50
Exiled$7.50
First Time In Hawaii Collector’s Edition$18.00
Football Simulator 2024$15.00
Forklift Simulator 2024$1.59$19.99
Frozen Honey ASMR$3.75$7.50
Galactic Wars: Defend Your Star Worlds$1.59$15.99
God of Light: Remastered$7.50
Golfinite$2.98$19.50
HunterX: code name T$18.48$23.10
Invector: Rhythm Galaxy$37.50
Jubilee$15.00
Just Find It Collector’s Edition$15.00
KONOSUBA – God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love For These Clothes Of Desire!$75.00
MakOS new operating system$29.99
MazM: Pechka$16.87$18.75
Meta Meet Cute!!!+$24.99
Mustache In Hell$8.29
Nature Escapes 3 Collector’s Edition$22.50
Neet Girl Rehabilitation Plan ～ぐうたら娘更生計画～$26.90
Pirates: Caribbean Chronicles$7.50
Police Car Driver: City Parking Simulator$14.99
Prisonela DX$7.99
Shanghai Summer$21.75
The Lord of Darkness: The Awakening of the Light$17.85
The Nom$3.75$7.50
Town Adventures$8.40$12.00
Truck Simulator USA Revolution$4.49$26.99
West Hunt$14.50

