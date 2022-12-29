Nintendo Download Updates (Week 52) That’s it
Welcome to the final week of the year. Time for a new years resolution? Each week we parse out the games that have hit the eShop and we just copy them verbatim. So seemingly do some game developers with their games. So our news years resolution is that games that obvious key-word stuffing asset flips will not get featured in these articles each week.
And it’s starting this week. Here’s everything out this week – with a slight filter to it.
See you all next year.
New release highlight: Arcade Archives BUBBLE BOBBLE
✚ A Maiden Astrologer Divines the Future – $10.88 (Usually $13.61)
✚ ABC Follow Me: Food Festival – $2.99 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Aircraft Carrier Survival – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Arcade Archives BUBBLE BOBBLE – $10.50
✚ Boxer – $13.50
✚ Everybody’s Home Run Derby – $5.30
✚ Fire All Humans – $15.00
✚ Grabitoons! – $12.00
✚ Humongous Classic Collection – $72.00 (Usually $90.00)
✚ Kids Puzzle – 2 in 1 Bundle – $3.59 (Usually $11.99)
✚ Moorhuhn Pirates – Crazy Chicken Pirates – $8.40 (Usually $10.50)
✚ Pixel Cup Soccer – Ultimate Edition – $25.99
✚ Pixel Family Fun – $3.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Super Puzzle Pack 2 – $33.74 (Usually $44.99)
✚ Xanchuchamel – $9.00
✚ 『俺』が『私』になるまで…～Becoming a She～ – $23.85
No really, that’s it.