Nintendo Download Updates (Week 52) Done

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 31, 2021

How’s that for timing, the final Download Update of the year just happens to fall on the last day of the year. Being the awkward time between Christmas and New Years means there’s literally two handfuls of games out this week, the smallest amount we’ve seen possibly since launch of the Switch in 2017.

The real action of course is over in the New Years Sale article where 1000 games are discounted, check it out here.

So then stay safe, and see you next year.

Deathsmiles I･II (City Connection) – $60.00
Eufloria HD (QubicGames) – $9.00 ($15.00 after 31/12)
Hollow 2 (Forever Entertainment) – $27.00 ($30.00 after 12/1)
Lacuna (Assemble Entertainment) – $24.00 ($30.00 after 27/01)
Pawn of the Dead (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 12/01)
Our Summer Festival (SAT-BOX) – $17.48
Sorcerer Knights (GAME NACIONAL) – $22.50
Work It Out! Job Challenge (SAT-BOX) – $11.88 ($17.48 after 25/01)

