Nintendo Download Updates (Week 51) Merry Done

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 22, 2023
Well we made it, it’s the end of the year. Yes there is another week in the year, but for eShop updates? We’re done. Don’t look at the upcoming games on the eShop until at least the second week of January, it’s nothing but bundles.

But this week is why you’re here, and there’s not really much but there are some highlights. Thanks for tuning in, or reading in, or whatever you call it – we’ll be back.

This week’s highlights: Terra Nil (review soon), Raccoo Venture

20 Minutes Till Dawn$6.29$6.99
Aery – Calm Mind 4$10.49$14.99
Anime Tank Blitz: Warbound Legends$4.50$18.00
Arcade Archives MYSTIC WARRIORS$10.50
B.O.O.L: Master labyrinth puzzles$30.00
Backroom: Constructions$15.00
Cape’s Escape Game 6th Room$6.75$13.80
Cleaning Queens$7.19$8.99
Cute Critters Pet Kitty$9.99
Fashion World$9.00
Fireball Wizard$13.49$14.99
Freddi Fish 4: The Case of The Hogfish Rustlers of Briny Gulch$18.40$23.00
Growth$12.00$15.00
Jinshin$20.25$22.50
Kebab Bar Tycoon$9.00
Light-It Up$7.50
Make it! Takoyaki$2.17$3.10
Moorhuhn Invasion – Crazy Chicken Invasion$8.40$10.50
My Bakery Empire$12.00
My Lovely Dog Adventure$10.49$14.99
ONE.$102.50
Pajama Sam 3: You Are What You Eat From Your Head To Your Feet$18.40$23.00
Party Friends$11.99
Pocket Foosball$9.00
Pocket Quest$12.00
Raccoo Venture$24.89
Ravva and the Phantom Library$12.00$15.00
Rough Justice ’84$30.00
Sniper – Elite Shooter Squad$4.65$13.99
SokoWinter$7.50
Space Papers: Planet’s Border$12.00
Synthetic Lover$30.00$37.50
Tanuki Sunset$19.99
Terra Nil$30.00$37.50
TEVI$44.55$49.50
The Artist Colors$6.00
The Rumble Fish +$12.00
Three Minutes To Eight$18.00$22.50
Trash Punk$15.00
Truckzilla – Monster Truck Mega Ramp$19.99
Twin Mind: Murderous Jealousy Collector’s Edition$22.50
Wall World$11.99$14.99
Western Slot Machine$6.75
World War: D-Day PART TWO$22.99
XIIZEAL$17.99$19.99

