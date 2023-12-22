Nintendo Download Updates (Week 51) Merry Done
Well we made it, it’s the end of the year. Yes there is another week in the year, but for eShop updates? We’re done. Don’t look at the upcoming games on the eShop until at least the second week of January, it’s nothing but bundles.
But this week is why you’re here, and there’s not really much but there are some highlights. Thanks for tuning in, or reading in, or whatever you call it – we’ll be back.
This week’s highlights: Terra Nil (review soon), Raccoo Venture
