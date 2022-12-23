Nintendo Download Updates (Week 51) Ho Ho Oh?
That’s it, the House of Indies event is over, it’s Christmas Eve – time to relax right? No time for the penultimate update of the year with more than 50 new releases!
The big one and close to our hearts is Sports Story, finally with a release date today – but don’t forget all the other great games that were announced this week.
Remember eShop cards are 10% off at JB on Boxing Day (good luck to you if you chose to go there).
New release highlights: Sports Story, The Punchuin, Floppy Knights, Hyper Gunsport, Kaiju Wars, Melatonin, Sonority, Sail Forth, The Captain and Mortal Shell: Complete Edition.
Some real bangers right there. Have a great Christmas everyone.
🎄 Aero Striker – World Invasion – $14.99
🎄 Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Happy Home Paradise – $117.45
🎄 Arcade Archives Metal Hawk – $10.50
🎄 Astronomical Club For Queers – $3.00 (Usually $15.00)
🎄 Burger Chef Tycoon Premium Edition – $2.70 (Usually $9.00)
🎄 Car Parking Madness School Drive Meсhanic Car Games Simulator 2023 – $9.99
🎄 Car Puzzle for Toddlers and Kids – $8.39 (Usually $11.99)
🎄 Cats Puzzle – $1.50 (Usually $15.00)
🎄 Classic Games Collection Vol.1+2 Bundle – $5.99 (Usually $11.99)
🎄 Curious Expedition 2 Bundle – $51.15
🎄 Dead Age: Zombie Adventure & Shooting Game – $5.99
🎄 Dr. Kobushi’s Labyrinthine Laboratory – $15.00
🎄 Drone Race Simulator Pilot Flight School Ariplane Games Jet 2023 – $7.99
🎄 Family Chess Definitive Edition – $2.98 (Usually $31.80)
🎄 Fight Club – Join us if you can – $6.00
🎄 Floppy Knights – $30.00
🎄 Grappling Dash – $14.99
🎄 GyroBlade – $7.50
🎄 Headbangers in Holiday Hell – $7.19 (Usually $8.99)
🎄 Heaven’s Door – $6.00
🎄 Hyper Gunsport – $37.50
🎄 Iron Lung – $8.50
🎄 Kaiju Wars – $29.99
🎄 Kitten’s Head Football: Winter Edition – $1.50 (Usually $13.50)
🎄 Little Kong Jungle Fun Ultimate Edition – $2.99 (Usually $7.80)
🎄 Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia Extended Edition – $2.96 (Usually $19.65)
🎄 Magma – $3.75
🎄 Melatonin – $19.79 (Usually $21.99)
🎄 Merge Your Room Extended Edition – $2.25 (Usually $18.00)
🎄 Mermaid Story Extended Edition – $2.24 (Usually $17.95)
🎄 Mia’s Christmas – $4.20
🎄 Mind Jab – $8.50
🎄 Mini Golf & Pool Bundle – $6.00 (Usually $12.00)
🎄 Mortal Shell: Complete Edition – $44.95
🎄 Package Inc – $7.90
🎄 Party Party Time – $3.69 (Usually $5.28)
🎄 PICROSS X : PICBITS VS UZBOROSS – $22.49 (Usually $29.99)
🎄 Popplings – $8.99
🎄 Risk your life to get your dinner back -Nyanzou action game- – $1.50
🎄 Roller Katz: BF – Episode 1 – $7.50
🎄 Sail Forth – $26.55 (Usually $29.50)
🎄 Slots Royale: 777 Casino Games – $11.99
🎄 Sonority – $29.00
🎄 Sports Story – $19.99
🎄 Sucker for Love: First Date – $14.50
🎄 Super Dino Extended Edition – $2.24 (Usually $17.95)
🎄 The Captain – $30.00
🎄 The Punchuin – $22.49
🎄 The Rusty Sword: Vanguard Island – $1.53
🎄 The Tale of Clouds and Wind (QUByte Classics) – $7.50
🎄 Truck Simulator 3 – $14.62 (Usually $19.50)
🎄 World War Battle Heroes Field Armies Call of Prison Duty Simulator – $7.50
🎄 WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game – $75.00
🎄 WRC Generations Fully Loaded Edition – $90.00
🎄 Zombie Survival – $6.00