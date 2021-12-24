Nintendo Download Updates (Week 51) Ho ho ho
It’s the penultimate update of the year and there sure are somethings being released. Aside from the typical Christmas themed releases, there’s um yeah Twelve Minutes which got some people talking earlier in the year.
Um, anyway – have a good Christmas wherever you may be.
New release highlights: Twelve Minutes, Arcade Archives XEXEX
New sales highlights: NEO: The World Ends with You for 50% off, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl for 30% off, Commandos 2 – HD Remaster for 36% off, Crysis Remastered for 50% off, Party Crashers for 90% off.
Remember, the Festive Offers sale is on until the 30th and eShop cards are on sale from Boxing Day at JB Hi-Fi.
Anything for you this week?
✚ Arcade Archives XEXEX (HAMSTER) – $10.50 – Link
✚ Carebotz (Takacs Peter) – $22.50
✚ Creepy Balls (D-Lo Games) – $5.98 ($8.99 after 21/12)
✚ Gardener’s Path (Ratalaika Games) – $6.39 ($7.99 after 11/1)
✚ Horatio Goes Snowboarding (eastasiasoft) – $8.39 ($10.49 after 11/1)
✚ Horror & Sports Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $22.50
✚ Jigsaw Fun: Greatest Cities (Mindscape) – $15.32 ($22.99 after 6/1)
✚ Lynn, The Girl Drawn On Puzzles (CFK) – $9.85 ($10.95 after 5/1)
✚ Maddness Beverage (Console Labs) – $16.87 ($22.50 after 2/1)
✚ Match Three Pirates II (Denda Games) – $10.99 ($14.99 after 9/1)
✚ Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $2.99 ($9.00 after 22/01)
✚ Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures’ (Higgs Games) – $15.00 ($18.75 after 22/01)
✚ Pure Chase 80s (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $13.50 ($22.50 after 22/01)
✚ Real Time Battle Shogi Online (SILVERSTAR) – $15.00
✚ Santa Throw (KrzysztofPodsada) – $7.42
✚ Teratopia (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 ($14.99 after 12/01)
✚ Tunnel of Doom (Digerati) – $18.90 ($21.00 after 06/01)
✚ Twelve Minutes (Annapurna Interactive) – $32.95
✚ Windstorm: Start of Great Friendship (Mindscape) – $39.99
✚ Windstorm: An Unexpected Arrival (Mindscape) – $39.99
✚ Zombie Watch (Wildlak) – $18.00
✚ void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium (NIS America) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/01) – 50% off
✚ 〇× LOGIC PUZZLE 1000 ! (SUCCESS) – $9.52 (Usually $19.05, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ 1001 Ultimate Mahjong ™ 2 (NAWIA GAMES) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 31/12) – 50% off
✚ 112th Seed (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ 7th Sector (Sometimes You) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ 80’s OVERDRIVE (Insane Code) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ A Ch’ti Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $4.80 (Usually $24.00, ends 02/01) – 80% off
✚ A Winter’s Daydream (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ A.O.T. 2 (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $52.50 (Usually $105.00, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO AERO FIGHTERS 3 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTING 2 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO KING OF THE MONSTERS 2 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO REAL BOUT FATAL FURY (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO SHOCK TROOPERS (HAMSTER) – $4.55 (Usually $9.10, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ AER Memories of Old (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/01) – 90% off
✚ ARTIFACT ADVENTURE GAIDEN DX (room6) – $8.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 05/01) – 40% off
✚ ASOBU Tights (Caerux) – $24.16 (Usually $26.85, ends 06/01) – 10% off
✚ AVICII Invector (Wired Productions) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/01) – 35% off
✚ Active Neurons – Puzzle game (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Active Neurons 2 (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases (Microids) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 04/01) – 20% off
✚ Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK & CO PTY LTD) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 22/01) – 94% off
✚ Alphadia Genesis (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ Alphadia Genesis 2 (KEMCO) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 35% off
✚ Alphaset by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Alvastia Chronicles (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Animal Doctor (Toplitz Productions) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Animal Fun for Toddlers and Kids (winterworks) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/01) – 50% off
✚ Animal Learning Puzzle for Toddlers and Kids (winterworks) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 03/01) – 50% off
✚ Animal Pairs – Matching & Concentration Game for Toddlers & Kids (winterworks) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/01) – 50% off
✚ Animals for Toddlers (winterworks) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/01) – 50% off
✚ Ankh Guardian – Treasure of the Demon’s Temple (TOM CREATE CO.,LTD.) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Anna’s Quest (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/01) – 75% off
✚ Aperion Cyberstorm (Apriori Digital) – $4.53 (Usually $13.35, ends 03/01) – 66% off
✚ Arcade Archives CRAZY CLIMBER2 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives Ninja-Kid II (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives OMEGA FIGHTER (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives TERRA CRESTA (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives TERRA FORCE (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Arkan: The dog adventurer (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Astro Duel Deluxe (Panic Button) – $2.25 (Usually $11.29, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 40% off
✚ Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 20/01) – 20% off
✚ BATTOJUTSU (Caerux) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 20% off
✚ BFF or Die (2Awesome Studio) – $6.73 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/01) – 44% off
✚ BREAK DOT (Caerux) – $5.59 (Usually $6.99, ends 12/01) – 20% off
✚ Balloon Pop for Toddlers & Kids – Learn Numbers, Letters, Colors & Animals (winterworks) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 03/01) – 50% off
✚ Battle Axe (Numskull Games) – $21.00 (Usually $42.00, ends 13/01) – 50% off
✚ Big Buck Hunter Arcade (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Billion Road (Acttil) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ Bitmaster (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Black Widow: Recharged (Atari) – $9.04 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/01) – 33% off
✚ Blitz Breaker (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Blood Waves (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Box that ball (Kistler Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story:COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/01) – 20% off
✚ Breathing Fear (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/01) – 80% off
✚ Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/01) – 86% off
✚ Bubble Shooter FX (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/01) – 70% off
✚ Buissons (Seaven Studio) – $9.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/01) – 25% off
✚ CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE (Apriori Digital) – $3.26 (Usually $9.60, ends 03/01) – 66% off
✚ Captain Cat (Hidden Trap) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Car Driving School Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ CarX Drift Racing Online (CarX Technologies) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Cargo Crew Driver (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Cel Damage HD (Finish Line Games) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Centipede: Recharged (Atari) – $9.04 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/01) – 33% off
✚ Charterstone: Digital Edition (Acram) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ Circuits (Hidden Trap) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/01) – 80% off
✚ Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space (KEMCO) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ Clan N (Creamative) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/01) – 50% off
✚ Close to the Sun (Wired Productions Limited) – $13.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/01) – 65% off
✚ Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues (Game Mill) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG & JAN (SUCCESS) – $5.85 (Usually $11.70, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition (Diplodocus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/01) – 80% off
✚ Commandos 2 – HD Remaster (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $29.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/01) – 35% off
✚ CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan G.K.) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 02/01) – 85% off
✚ Crypto by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Crysis 2 Remastered (Crytek) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/01) – 25% off
✚ Crysis 3 Remastered (Crytek) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/01) – 25% off
✚ Crysis Remastered (Crytek) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/01) – 50% off
✚ Crystal Ortha (KEMCO) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 35% off
✚ DEMON’S TILT (FLARB) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/01) – 60% off
✚ Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy (Nomad Games) – $6.67 (Usually $13.35, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition ( CHIBIG) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/01) – 50% off
✚ Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/01) – 75% off
✚ Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware Limited) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/01) – 80% off
✚ Dig Dog (Wild Rooster) – $1.79 (Usually $5.99, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 09/01) – 50% off
✚ Divine Ascent (Timothée Paez) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/01) – 30% off
✚ Dokuro (SE Mobile and Online) – $2.66 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/01) – 78% off
✚ Double Pug Switch (Apriori Digital) – $2.24 (Usually $6.60, ends 03/01) – 66% off
✚ Doug Hates His Job (Super Villain Games) – $2.47 (Usually $8.70, ends 12/01) – 72% off
✚ Down in Bermuda (YAK) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 22/01) – 94% off
✚ Drowning (Sometimes You) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Dual Brain Vol.1: Calculation (D-O) – $9.19 (Usually $22.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Dual Brain Vol.2: Reflex (D-O) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Dual Brain Vol.3: Shapes (D-O) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Dune Sea (Joydrop) – $2.93 (Usually $14.69, ends 01/01) – 80% off
✚ Dungeon Escape (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon Village (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition (Acram Sp. z o.o.) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/01) – 60% off
✚ Elli (BandanaKid) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/01) – 75% off
✚ Ellipsis (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/01) – 80% off
✚ Ember (N-Fusion) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 05/01) – 70% off
✚ Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (eastasiasoft) – $7.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/01) – 35% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Escape from Life Inc (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/01) – 80% off
✚ Everhood (Foreign Gnomes) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/12) – 30% off
✚ Evolution Board Game (North Star Games) – $17.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 31/12) – 30% off
✚ Extreme Car Driver (Pixelmob) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ FAIRY TAIL (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $69.30 (Usually $105.00, ends 10/01) – 34% off
✚ FUN! FUN! Animal Park (Numskull Games) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/01) – 90% off
✚ Farmers Co-op: Out of This World (Rising Win Tech.) – $12.26 (Usually $16.35, ends 05/01) – 25% off
✚ Fhtagn! – Tales of the Creeping Madness (Silesia Games) – $5.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/01) – 40% off
✚ Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Fighting Fantasy Legends (Nomad Games) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Fin and the Ancient Mystery (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/01) – 80% off
✚ Firefighters – Airport Heroes (UIG Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Firefighters – The Simulation (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Firefighters: Airport Fire Department (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Fishing Star World Tour (WFS) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/01) – 40% off
✚ Flaskoman (Flying Islands Team) – $4.38 (Usually $6.75, ends 06/01) – 35% off
✚ Football Manager 2022 Touch (SEGA) – $49.49 (Usually $54.99, ends 27/12) – 10% off
✚ Football, Tactics & Glory (Toplitz Productions) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Forestry – The Simulation (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Forgotton Anne (Square Enix) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 31/12) – 60% off
✚ Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Freedom Finger (Wide Right Interactive) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 02/01) – 70% off
✚ G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (Game Mill) – $23.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/01) – 40% off
✚ Gaps by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Gearshifters (Numskull Games) – $30.00 (Usually $40.00, ends 13/01) – 25% off
✚ Ghost Parade (Numskull Games) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 90% off
✚ Ghosts and Apples (7 Raven Studios) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 30% off
✚ God Wars The Complete Legend (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/01) – 75% off
✚ Goosebumps The Game (MADCOW) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ GraviFire (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Grizzland (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Grow: Song of The Evertree (505 Games) – $31.96 (Usually $39.95, ends 30/12) – 20% off
✚ Gyro Boss DX (Chequered Ink) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ HARDCORE MECHA (Lightning Games) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/01) – 30% off
✚ Halloween Forever (Vitei Backroom) – $9.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 31/12) – 30% off
✚ Hampuzz (orange) – $5.77 (Usually $8.25, ends 17/01) – 30% off
✚ Happy Birthdays (NIS America) – $26.23 (Usually $69.95, ends 09/01) – 63% off
✚ Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S (CRYPTON FUTURE MEDIA) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/01) – 20% off
✚ Hell is Other Demons (Kongregate) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/01) – 80% off
✚ Hellbreachers (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Hopping girl KOHANE Jumping Kingdom: Princess of the Black Rabbit (D-O Corporation) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Hot Springs Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Immortus Temporus (eastasiasoft) – $4.86 (Usually $7.49, ends 12/01) – 35% off
✚ Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/01) – 80% off
✚ Into the Breach (Subset Games) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 20/01) – 20% off
✚ Iro Hero (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Isolomus (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Istanbul: Digital Edition (Acram) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ It’s Spring Again (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ JDM Racing – 2 (Nikita Alexeevich) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/01) – 30% off
✚ JEWEL WARS (TOMCREATE) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 20/01) – 60% off
✚ Joe’s Diner (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Jump, Step, Step (Hidden Trap) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/01) – 70% off
✚ Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Justice Chronicles (KEMCO) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/01) – 10% off
✚ KASIORI (SUCCESS) – $8.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 06/01) – 20% off
✚ Kairobotica (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Steel Crate Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Kiai Resonance (Timothée Paez) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/01) – 30% off
✚ King Lucas (Hidden Trap) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/01) – 70% off
✚ Kingdom Two Crowns (Raw Fury) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/12) – 75% off
✚ Kingdom of Arcadia (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Kitty Love -Way to look for love- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 20/01) – 20% off
✚ Knight Squad (Chainsawesome) – $5.59 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/01) – 75% off
✚ Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome) – $16.12 (Usually $21.50, ends 04/01) – 25% off
✚ Krystopia: A Puzzle Journey (GODSPEED GAMES) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/01) – 20% off
✚ Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 09/01) – 60% off
✚ Ladders by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Lamentum (Neon Doctrine) – $16.80 (Usually $24.00, ends 09/01) – 30% off
✚ Langrisser I & II (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 09/01) – 60% off
✚ Lapis x Labyrinth (NIS America) – $14.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/01) – 67% off
✚ Last Encounter (Silesia Games) – $1.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/01) – 92% off
✚ Later Daters (Bloom Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $11.25, ends 05/01) – 40% off
✚ Light Tracer (Beep) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/01) – 60% off
✚ Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 02/01) – 30% off
✚ Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ LongStory (Bloom Digital Media) – $5.99 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/01) – 60% off
✚ Lost King’s Lullaby (Tesura Games S.L.) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/01) – 90% off
✚ Lyrica2 Stars Align (COSEN) – $30.00 (Usually $36.00, ends 06/01) – 17% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/01) – 70% off
✚ MADORIS R (Caerux) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 20% off
✚ MARSUPILAMI – HOOBADVENTURE (Microids) – $47.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 02/01) – 20% off
✚ Mad Games Tycoon (Toplitz Productions Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Mad Rat Dead (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/01) – 38% off
✚ Mad Tower Tycoon (Toplitz Productions) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Magical Girls (Caerux) – $5.04 (Usually $6.30, ends 12/01) – 20% off
✚ Magical Girls Second Magic (Caerux) – $4.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/01) – 20% off
✚ Mahjong Masters (Kistler Studios) – $3.95 (Usually $7.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Mandalas (Kistler Studios) – $2.45 (Usually $4.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ March to a Million (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God (KEMCO) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 22/01) – 67% off
✚ Metal Unit (NEOWIZ) – $12.81 (Usually $18.30, ends 05/01) – 30% off
✚ Metro Simulator (UIG Entertainment) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/01) – 35% off
✚ Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/01) – 80% off
✚ Mina & Michi (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Mind Maze (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Mini Car Racing (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/01) – 70% off
✚ Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures’ (Higgs Games) – $15.00 (Usually $18.75, ends 22/01) – 20% off
✚ Moorhuhn Wanted (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/01) – 20% off
✚ Mountain Rescue Simulator (United Independent Entertainment GmbH) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Mundaun (MWM Interactive) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/01) – 40% off
✚ My Universe – Interior Designer (Microids) – $55.96 (Usually $69.95, ends 09/01) – 20% off
✚ My universe – Puppies & Kittens (Microids) – $55.96 (Usually $69.95, ends 09/01) – 20% off
✚ Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff- (DIGIMERCE) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 20/01) – 20% off
✚ Mystic Vale (Nomad Games) – $14.17 (Usually $28.35, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ (Motorsport Games) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/12) – 25% off
✚ NEO: The World Ends with You (SQUARE ENIX) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 25% off
✚ NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Deluxe Edition (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $56.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 10/01) – 25% off
✚ NORTH (Sometimes You) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Nerf Legends (Game Mill) – $45.46 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 35% off
✚ Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game (Peter Hijma) – $2.00 (Usually $4.00, ends 13/01) – 50% off
✚ Niche – a genetics survival game (Stray Fawn) – $14.85 (Usually $27.00, ends 12/01) – 45% off
✚ Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Game Mill) – $48.96 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 30% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers (GameMill) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (Game Mill) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Number Place 10000 (Success) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Octahedron: Transfixed Edition (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 60% off
✚ Oh My Godheads: Party Edition (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $4.59 (Usually $22.95, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ OkunoKA (AIV (Ignition Publishing)) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/12) – 50% off
✚ Paradox Error (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Parasomnia Verum (Vidas Games) – $4.00 (Usually $5.00, ends 04/01) – 20% off
✚ Party Crashers (GiantMargarita) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/01) – 90% off
✚ Party Golf (Giant Margarita) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/01) – 90% off
✚ Path to Mnemosyne (Hidden Trap) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/01) – 80% off
✚ Penny-Punching Princess (NIS America) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/01) – 75% off
✚ Phoenotopia : Awakening (Cape Cosmic) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/01) – 35% off
✚ Photon Cube (SMILEAXE) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Picture Painting Puzzle 1000! (SUCCESS) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Pine (Kongregate) – $7.19 (Usually $35.95, ends 05/01) – 80% off
✚ Pineview Drive (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Pippu – Bauble Quest (Chequered Ink) – $2.62 (Usually $5.25, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ Please, Don’t Touch Anything (ForwardXP) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/01) – 50% off
✚ Pocket Soccer (Gametry) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 23/01) – 60% off
✚ Pode (Henchman&Goon) – $16.49 (Usually $32.99, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ Poison Control (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/01) – 38% off
✚ Popeye (Sabec) – $6.48 (Usually $21.60, ends 18/01) – 70% off
✚ Port Royale 4 (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 16/01) – 30% off
✚ Portal Dogs (Brain Connected) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ Prinny® 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! (NIS America) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/01) – 40% off
✚ Prinny®: Can I Really Be the Hero? (NIS America) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/01) – 40% off
✚ Professional Construction – The Simulation (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Professional Farmer: American Dream (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Professional Farmer: Nintendo Switch Edition (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Project Starship (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/01) – 50% off
✚ Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/01) – 50% off
✚ Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital (Numskull Games) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/01) – 25% off
✚ Puzzle Bundle – 3 in 1 (Fallen Tree Games) – $6.67 (Usually $26.70, ends 10/01) – 75% off
✚ Puzzle Wall (RAINYFROG) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/01) – 70% off
✚ Puzzles for Toddlers & Kids: Animals, Cars and more (winterworks) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/01) – 50% off
✚ Quell (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/01) – 75% off
✚ Quell Reflect (Fallen Tree Games ) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/01) – 75% off
✚ RICO: London (Numskull Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/01) – 40% off
✚ RPG Maker MV (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 09/01) – 50% off
✚ Radon Blast (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/01) – 70% off
✚ Raiders Of The Lost Island (Last Tales) – $8.10 (Usually $16.20, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Ravva and the Cyclops Curse (eastasiasoft) – $4.86 (Usually $7.49, ends 12/01) – 35% off
✚ Red Ball Escape (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Red Square Escape (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer (Caerux) – $24.59 (Usually $40.99, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ Regina & Mac (Diplodocus Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ Regina & Mac World (Diplodocus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ Retrace: Memories of Death (eastasiasoft) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 04/01) – 25% off
✚ Revenant Dogma (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Revenant Saga (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Reverse Memories (Navila Software Japan) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 02/01) – 30% off
✚ Revolver and Co (Chequered Ink) – $4.89 (Usually $9.79, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ Rhythm of the Gods (Nellyvision) – $6.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 05/01) – 35% off
✚ Rift Keeper (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Rise of the Slime (Playstack) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 06/01) – 30% off
✚ Risk System (Hidden Trap) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/01) – 20% off
✚ Rivals of Aether (Dan Fornace) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ Rogue Star Rescue (Chute Apps) – $14.06 (Usually $18.75, ends 03/01) – 25% off
✚ Rotund Takeoff (Dahku) – $8.05 (Usually $11.50, ends 05/01) – 30% off
✚ Roundout by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Ruvato : Original Complex ( DAEWON MEDIA) – $9.22 (Usually $18.45, ends 29/12) – 50% off
✚ SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $97.50 (Usually $150.00, ends 10/01) – 35% off
✚ SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/01) – 50% off
✚ STARSHIP AVENGER Operation: Take Back Earth (TOMCREATE) – $2.95 (Usually $5.90, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ STELLATUM (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ SUSHI REVERSI (Caerux) – $12.72 (Usually $18.99, ends 12/01) – 33% off
✚ Save Your Nuts (Triple Scale Games) – $10.75 (Usually $21.50, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ Seaking Hunter (COSEN) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle (Marvelous Europe) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 05/01) – 25% off
✚ Shaolin vs Wutang (GODSPEED GAMES) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/01) – 20% off
✚ Shinobi Spirits S: Legend of Heroes (TOM CREATE CO.,LTD.) – $6.10 (Usually $11.10, ends 20/01) – 45% off
✚ Shiny Ski Resort (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ Shopping Mall Parking Lot (Pixelmob) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition (Black Tower Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.90, ends 06/01) – 90% off
✚ Sir Tincan – Adventures in the Castle (winterworks) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/01) – 50% off
✚ Skul: The Hero Slayer (NEOWIZ) – $20.40 (Usually $25.50, ends 05/01) – 20% off
✚ Sokodice (The Socially Awkward Studio) – $2.49 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/01) – 67% off
✚ Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 02/01) – 50% off
✚ Space Blaze (United Independent Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Spacebase Startopia (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $60.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 16/01) – 20% off
✚ Spell Casting: Purrfectly Portable Edition (Hidden Trap) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ SpellKeeper (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.90, ends 09/01) – 83% off
✚ Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 20/01) – 20% off
✚ SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off (Tilting Point) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/01) – 60% off
✚ Spooky Ghosts Dot Com (Lone Wolf Technology) – $2.09 (Usually $6.99, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Squidgies Takeover (Giant Margarita) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/01) – 90% off
✚ Stay Safe (Yellowcake Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 04/01) – 50% off
✚ Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition (Acram Digital) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/01) – 30% off
✚ Stela (Skybox Labs) – $9.44 (Usually $26.99, ends 05/01) – 65% off
✚ Stonefly (MWM Interactive) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/01) – 40% off
✚ Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (Game Mill) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Street Outlaws: The List (MadCow, LLC) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Super Disc Soccer (Kistler Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Super Dodgeball Beats (PlayStack Ltd) – $4.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 06/01) – 75% off
✚ Super Skelemania (Hidden Trap) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ SuperEpic: The Entertainment War (Numskull Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/01) – 90% off
✚ Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/01) – 80% off
✚ Sweets Swap (Kistler Studios) – $3.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ THE KNIGHT OF QUEEN (VR RPG ) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/01) – 30% off
✚ TOUHOU Spell Bubble (TAITO) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Tales of Djungarian Hamster (SUCCESS) – $9.12 (Usually $11.40, ends 06/01) – 20% off
✚ Talisman: Digital Edition (Nomad Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ Team Troopers (Kistler Studios) – $5.97 (Usually $23.90, ends 11/01) – 75% off
✚ Teratopia (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 20% off
✚ The Alliance Alive HD Remastered (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 09/01) – 60% off
✚ The Caligula Effect: Overdose (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 09/01) – 60% off
✚ The Falconeer: Warrior Edition (Wired Productions) – $36.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/01) – 20% off
✚ The Legend of Dark Witch (IS Co., Ltd.) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 20% off
✚ The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 09/01) – 50% off
✚ The Legend of Tianding (Neon Doctrine) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/01) – 20% off
✚ The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/01) – 50% off
✚ The Longest Five Minutes (NIS America) – $7.49 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/01) – 88% off
✚ The Lost Child (NIS America) – $15.99 (Usually $79.95, ends 09/01) – 80% off
✚ The Lost Light of Sisu (Solvarg) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/01) – 80% off
✚ The Mooseman (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ The Princess Guide (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/01) – 75% off
✚ The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf (Microids) – $55.96 (Usually $69.95, ends 02/01) – 20% off
✚ The Tower of Beatrice (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ The Turing Test (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $4.04 (Usually $26.95, ends 31/12) – 85% off
✚ The World Next Door (VIZ Media) – $3.89 (Usually $12.99, ends 05/01) – 70% off
✚ TheNightfall (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ Throw it! Animal Park (TOMCREATE) – $5.13 (Usually $5.70, ends 20/01) – 10% off
✚ Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Tin & Kuna (Numskull Games) – $33.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/01) – 10% off
✚ Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL (Wired Productions) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 06/01) – 75% off
✚ Tiny World Racing (Chequered Ink) – $2.24 (Usually $4.49, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials (Wobbly Tooth) – $2.39 (Usually $5.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Train Station Simulator (Appliks Apps Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 22/01) – 90% off
✚ Treasures of the Aegean (Numskull Games) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/01) – 25% off
✚ Tunnel of Doom (Digerati) – $18.90 (Usually $21.00, ends 06/01) – 10% off
✚ UNI (Game Museum) – $1.75 (Usually $7.00, ends 19/01) – 75% off
✚ Uchu Shinshuchu (SUCCESS) – $4.65 (Usually $9.30, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Ultra Foodmess (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $6.00, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Unavowed ( Wadjet Eye Games) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/01) – 30% off
✚ UnderMine (Thorium Entertainment) – $11.97 (Usually $23.95, ends 05/01) – 50% off
✚ Unitied (Peter Hijma) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 13/01) – 50% off
✚ Unrailed! (Daedalic Entertainment) – $6.73 (Usually $26.95, ends 19/01) – 75% off
✚ Unstrong: Space Calamity (Origamihero Games) – $4.79 (Usually $6.39, ends 07/01) – 25% off
✚ Vaporum: Lockdown (Fatbot Games) – $16.99 (Usually $33.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Very Very Valet (Toyful) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/12) – 60% off
✚ Western 1849 Reloaded (NAWIA GAMES) – $5.24 (Usually $10.49, ends 31/12) – 50% off
✚ What the Dub?! (Wide Right Interactive) – $7.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 02/01) – 25% off
✚ Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Microids) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 40% off
✚ Word Mesh (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/01) – 70% off
✚ Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ World for Two (room6) – $9.90 (Usually $16.50, ends 05/01) – 40% off
✚ Wurroom (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Yomawari: The Long Night Collection (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/01) – 63% off
✚ Youkai Poetry (Navila Software Japan) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 02/01) – 30% off
✚ Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (NIS America, Inc) – $29.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 09/01) – 67% off
✚ Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition (Neon Doctrine) – $9.96 (Usually $24.90, ends 09/01) – 60% off
✚ Yōdanji (KEMCO) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/01) – 67% off
✚ Zombie’s Cool (Game Museum) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 19/01) – 50% off
✚ Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (MadCow, LLC) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ eCrossminton (Daydream Software) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/01) – 90% off
✚ inbento (7Levels) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/01) – 40% off