Nintendo Download Updates (Week 50) Early Xmas

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 17, 2021

The second last update of the year is here, and there’s a lot of fun stuff on offer.

New release highlights: With a Indie World presentation comes some real quality, this week we’re blessed with Dungeon Munchies, Let’s Play! Oink Games, Timelie (which has a demo), and the wonderful looking Chicory: A Colorful Tale. OMNO looks to be a lot of fun as well.

New sales highlights: With another big “Festive” sale on until the end of the year, we’ve put all of the sales in their own article.

Anything for you this week?

Arcade Archives MIRAI NINJA (Hamster) – $10.50
Aspire: Ina’s Tale (Untold Tales) – $19.50
Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Finji) – $28.50
Circa Infinity Ultimate Edition (RedDeerGames) – $3.13
✚ Crazy Zen Codeword (Onteca) – $14.99
✚ Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles – Dino Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $22.50
✚ Dungeon Munchies (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $21.75
✚ FILMECHANISM (Phoenixx) – $24.60
✚ Forgotten Hill Disillusion (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ Hashihime of the Old Book Town append (HuneX) – $85.50
Him & Her 3 (Game Nacional) – $15.00
✚ Let’s Play! Oink Games (Oink Games) – $30.00
✚ Love Pop! (Neon2) – $13.50
✚ Murder Diaries 3 – Santa’s Trail of Blood (EpiXR) – $14.99
✚ OMNO (Studio Inkyfox) – $16.99 ($19.99 after 29/12) 
One Hand Clapping (HandyGames) – $22.99
Pixel Game Maker Series CHAM THE CAT ADVENTURE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $14.25
Pixel Game Maker Series OUMUAMUA (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $12.90
Pixel Game Maker Series JEWELiNX (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $10.50
Pixel Game Maker Series Biggerman.io (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $7.05
✚ Sakura Santa (Gamuzumi) – $12.79 ($15.99 after 05/01) 
Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon (Yacht Club Games) – $30.00
✚ Sniper Time: The Shooting Range (Pipetka Games) – $5.89
✚ The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel (eastasiasoft) – $23.99 ($29.99 after 04/01) 
✚ Timelie (Zordix) – $30.00
✚ Trash Quest (RedDeerGames) – $3.00 ($15.00 after 15/01) 

