Nintendo Download Updates (Week 50) Early Xmas
The second last update of the year is here, and there’s a lot of fun stuff on offer.
New release highlights: With a Indie World presentation comes some real quality, this week we’re blessed with Dungeon Munchies, Let’s Play! Oink Games, Timelie (which has a demo), and the wonderful looking Chicory: A Colorful Tale. OMNO looks to be a lot of fun as well.
New sales highlights: With another big “Festive” sale on until the end of the year, we’ve put all of the sales in their own article.
Anything for you this week?
✚ Arcade Archives MIRAI NINJA (Hamster) – $10.50
✚ Aspire: Ina’s Tale (Untold Tales) – $19.50
✚ Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Finji) – $28.50
✚ Circa Infinity Ultimate Edition (RedDeerGames) – $3.13
✚ Crazy Zen Codeword (Onteca) – $14.99
✚ Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles – Dino Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $22.50
✚ Dungeon Munchies (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $21.75
✚ FILMECHANISM (Phoenixx) – $24.60
✚ Forgotten Hill Disillusion (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ Hashihime of the Old Book Town append (HuneX) – $85.50
✚ Him & Her 3 (Game Nacional) – $15.00
✚ Let’s Play! Oink Games (Oink Games) – $30.00
✚ Love Pop! (Neon2) – $13.50
✚ Murder Diaries 3 – Santa’s Trail of Blood (EpiXR) – $14.99
✚ OMNO (Studio Inkyfox) – $16.99 ($19.99 after 29/12)
✚ One Hand Clapping (HandyGames) – $22.99
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series CHAM THE CAT ADVENTURE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $14.25
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series OUMUAMUA (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $12.90
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series JEWELiNX (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $10.50
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Biggerman.io (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $7.05
✚ Sakura Santa (Gamuzumi) – $12.79 ($15.99 after 05/01)
✚ Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon (Yacht Club Games) – $30.00
✚ Sniper Time: The Shooting Range (Pipetka Games) – $5.89
✚ The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel (eastasiasoft) – $23.99 ($29.99 after 04/01)
✚ Timelie (Zordix) – $30.00
✚ Trash Quest (RedDeerGames) – $3.00 ($15.00 after 15/01)