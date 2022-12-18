Nintendo Download Updates (Week 50) Crisitunity
You hear that? That’s the sound of the end of the year coming and the eShop slowing down with the new releases. There’s still Crisis Core and River City Girls 2 this week, but take a look at that list – even for the eShop that’s drying up.
With less than two weeks left in the year, we’re still expecting Sports Story at some point – least that’ll be fun.
New release highlights: River City Girls 2, Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion, Wavetale
✚ Aery – Path of Corruption – $14.99
✚ Aka – $17.25
✚ Brain Memory Deluxe Edition – $2.93 (Usually $7.65)
✚ Brain Teaser Bundle – $2.90 (Usually $29.00)
✚ Cassiodora – $25.50
✚ Chubby Cat 2 – $1.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Cosmo Dreamer – $12.15
✚ Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $84.95
✚ Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – Digital Deluxe Edition – $114.95
✚ Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle – $3.60 (Usually $4.50)
✚ Food Truck Tycoons – 2 in 1 Bundle – $2.98 (Usually $13.49)
✚ Hero Hours Contract 2: A Factory for Magical Girls – $3.00
✚ Kawaii Slime Arena – $7.46 (Usually $8.99)
✚ Liberated: Enhanced Edition + NecroWorm Bundle – $34.50
✚ Lil Gator Game – $20.65 (Usually $29.50)
✚ LogiKing – $18.99
✚ Mysterious Retro Games Bundle – $4.49 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Napoleon Maiden Episode.1 A maiden without the word impossible – $37.99
✚ Panda Punch – $6.39 (Usually $7.99)
✚ Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance – $15.99 (Usually $19.99)
✚ River City Girls 2 – $54.00 (Usually $60.00)
✚ Santa’s Holiday – $18.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Snug Finder & Puzzles – $1.79 (Usually $17.99)
✚ The Crackpet Show – $19.16 (Usually $23.95)
✚ Tropical Resort Story – $17.55 (Usually $19.50)
✚ Wavetale – $45.00
✚ Wild Romance – $11.99 (Usually $14.99)